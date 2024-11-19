The Pokémon Company has kicked off the latest limited-time distribution event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This one will be sticking around until 1st January 2026 (so not all that "limited-time", then) and gives you the chance to grab some Evolution Stones or a handful of Vitamins.

You'll want to use the code ELEMENTST0NES for one batch of Evolution Stones, C0SM1CST0NES for the other, and V1TAM1NS to receive two of each Vitamin. All of this was shared in the following post from @SerebiiNet:

Yesterday, The Pokémon Company revealed a stacked list of upcoming in-game events heading for Scarlet and Violet over the next few weeks, headlined by a 5-Star Tera Raid Battle against a Shiny Rayquaza. Top that off with the news that the latest games have become the best-selling series entries in Japan, and it's been quite the week for ScaVi.