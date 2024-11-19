We knew that it would only be a matter of time, but it seems it's finally official. According to Famitsu, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has become Japan's best-selling Pokémon game of all time.

According to the Japanese outlet, ScaVi has shifted an impressive 8.3 million copies domestically to date, finally pushing it ahead of Pokémon Red and Green. The OGs have held the top spot for the best part of 30 years, so it only seems fair that someone else gets a turn in the spotlight.

And it makes sense that Scarlet and Violet would be the ones to overtake it. The games got off to a stellar start when they launched in 2023, shifting 10 million copies worldwide in their first three days despite all the chatter about their technical pitfalls. A consistent stream of in-game events and two DLC packs later, it's hardly surprising that the pair's success would continue in Japan.

Naturally, the latest entries in the series are still some way off the top spot when global sales are taken into account. As of 30th September 2024, Scarlet and Violet remained the third best-selling Pokémon games worldwide, landing behind Sword and Shield in second, with Red and Blue/Green in first.

Based on Legends: Arceus' sales numbers, we wouldn't think that 2025's Legends: Z-A will do much to trouble the top spot in Japan, but perhaps the next generation will shake things up again — let's just have it on 'Switch 2'... please.