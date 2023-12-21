Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's mobile runner Super Mario Run has received a new special update which brings the "Wonder Flowers" from Super Mario Bros. Wonder to smart devices.

Players can find these Wonder Flowers in the Toad Rally mode between now and 14th March 2024. Here's the official rundown:

"In Toad Rally, your gauge will fill as you collect coins. Once your gauge is full, a Wonder Flower will appear, which will transform all coins into Gold Goombas!

"You can defeat Gold Goombas simply by touching them. You'll get a stamp on your stamp card for every 50 Gold Goombas that you defeat. If you collect 20 of these stamps, you can get in-game items like a Gold Goomba Statue, Big Gold Goomba Statue, and fun buildings to decorate with!"

Nintendo notes how you'll need to update Super Mario Run to Version 3.1.0 to access this latest content. This update follows a special event in November: