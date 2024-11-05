Following its arrival in June, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has now received a free DLC update which adds a brand new demon, a new subquest and six new demon navigators.

In case you missed the original announcement, the new navigators include Mara, Idun, Mothman, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Hell Biker and Cleopatra. It seems there are also some performance fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official Atlus website:

Shin Megami Tensei V - Version 1.0.3 (4th November 2024)

Dear Shin Megami Tensei fans, thank you for playing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance!

Patch version 1.0.3 has been released and brings a new content update and minor bug fixes. Please see below for details:

Content additions

Six new Demon Navigators have been added based on your community vote! Mara, Idun, Mothman, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Hell Biker, and Cleopatra have been added. These demons will appear at specific points in Da’at and can accompany you as Demon Navigators when spoken to. ※ Some Demon Navigators can only be unlocked by completing specific subquests.



The subquest “The Guardian of Light” has been added. Da’at: You can accept the sub-quest by speaking to Goko in Taito Ward.



The brand-new demon, Marici of the Kishin race, has been added. Marici can be recruited and unlocked for fusion by completing the subquest “The Guardian of Light”.



The “Elite Virtual Trainers” have been added. After completing certain subquests, you can take on a series of brutal battles against the powerful demons that appeared in those subquests by speaking to the female researcher in the terminal room at the Tokyo Diet Building.



Bug Fixes

Various text fixes.

Various graphical fixes.

Some fixes to English voiceover.

Other performance-related fixes.

Thank you again for your continued support, patience, and feedback!