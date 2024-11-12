Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Legendary game designer Masahiro Sakurai has offered up some invaluable wisdom (as if he hasn't already been sharing his knowledge for the last two years or so) after noticing a cosplayer showcasing a rather awkward blunder with their impressive Link costume.

The costume, based on Link's appearance in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is remarkably faithful to the original design, but thanks to such diligent efforts from @sakigake_cos to stick to the source material, the cosplayer found themselves struggling to unsheath the legendary Master Sword. We've all been there, mate.

"In Smash Bros. Ultimate, Link pulls the scabbard down when sheathing his sword. That alone didn’t quite reach the mark, but I think that’s as far as we could go with our ingenuity and still replicate the action and equipment from the original."

As such, Sakurai reposted the video and mentioned that Link's animation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes pulling the sword's scabbard down slightly to provide more room for the sword to be sheathed. He states that this alone wasn't an ideal solution, but was the closest the team could manage to replicating the action and equipment from the original.

@sakigake_cos responded to Sakurai and thanked him for the advice, stating "I’ll also use Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a reference and try to make it look cool next time".

Gosh, even though he's working on a new game, Sakurai still finds the time to offer up some much-needed advice to Nintendo fans. What a good guy!