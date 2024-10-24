When development on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate finally ended, fans were relieved the game's director Masahiro Sakurai would be able to take a break and get some rest.

Although that's what we were hoping for, it seems this living legend hasn't really had a proper break. Even though his schedule was "wide open for several months straight" and it was a rare opportunity for him to recharge, he's still been "very busy" in between major projects.

In his final video, he outlines what a typical day has looked like with a YouTube channel in the mix. It includes him waking up "around 8 am" and working until 6:30pm on his "game project". He also doesn't often get time for a lunch break and starts work on his channel 'Creating Games' around 8pm each night, working late into the evening.

Earlier during his YouTube channel's life, Sakurai was also dealing with late-night correspondence from the company that helps him create his videos (Hike). As we previously mentioned, he didn't often get to sleep until around 2am and also had to work with the company '8-4' on the translation for his English channel.

Fortunately, he's now focused on his next project, and again - all of those YouTube videos were shot over two years ago.