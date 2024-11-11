Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Pour yourself a strong beverage, grab your swankiest hat and get your clicking fingers ready because game music cover label GameChops has teamed up with the chilled-out jazz group The Deku Trio for another relaxing rendition of some of our favourite Zelda tunes.

Fittingly titled 'Zelda & Jazz II', the latest album is a follow-up to the trio's Ocarina of Time-focused project from earlier this year. This time, the band has gone all out, providing a bossa nova spin on 18 different tracks from across the Zelda series.

The tracklist includes obvious picks like the title theme and house motif, but fan-favourite numbers from Wind Waker, Majora's Mask, Link's Awakening and more also make an appearance. Yes, Spirit Tracks defenders, 'Full Steam Ahead' did make the cut.

You can find the album's full contents below:

01. The Legend of Zelda (Ocarina of Time)

02. Outset Island (The Wind Waker)

03. Mabe Village (Link’s Awakening)

04. Sword Search (Link’s Awakening)

05. Song of Healing (Majora’s Mask)

06. Inside House (series)

07. Astral Observatory (Majora’s Mask)

08. Ballad of the Wind Fish (Link’s Awakening)

09. Great Sea (The Wind Waker)

10. King of Red Lions (The Wind Waker)

11. Dark World (A Link to the Past)

12. Dragon Roost Island (The Wind Waker)

13. Fi’s Farewell Song (Skyward Sword)

14. Enter the Twilight Realm (Twilight Princess)

15. Full Steam Ahead (Spirit Tracks)16. Serenade of Water (Ocarina of Time)

17. The Legendary Hero (The Wind Waker)

18. The Wind Waker (The Wind Waker)

The album also features cover and character art by League of Legends artist Christian Benavides — and you'll even find an animated version of the cover in the above YouTube video.

'Zelda & Jazz II' is now available to stream on a whole host of services, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Now that's nice.