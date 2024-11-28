Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

It's that time of year when we often see multiple delays, and with this in mind, we've now got an "important update" to share about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind.

Due to "unforeseen" circumstances, the Nintendo Switch release has been "slightly delayed". Instead of the original 10th December release date alongside the PlayStation, Xbox and Steam versions, it will now be released on 19th December 2024 - so you'll have to wait an extra week.

Unfortunately, due to some "technical issues" online play will also not be available for at least a "few weeks" on Switch and Xbox platforms. However, two-player online play will be supported for PlayStation and Steam at launch. Support for additional players "for all versions" will be available "soon after" this. Thankfully, this won't impact offline multiplayer.

The team at Digital Eclipse also mentions how it intends to continue to "improve and enhance the game after launch to make it what fans and the team "want it to be":