Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched on smartphone devices earlier this week, and now that it's available, The Pokémon Company is already teasing some promo cards and events.

We don't have specific details just yet, but it seems this first event could feature a promo Lapras EX card and a 'Wonder Pick' Meowth card. Here are the official words and graphic for this announcement:

"We plan to hold a series of events in #PokemonTCGPocket! Please stay tuned for more info! I'm pumped and hope you are too."

The Pokémon Company has also shared some tips social media on how trainers can get the most out of their experience in launch week. If you complete a bunch of missions, you'll obtain the following items:

