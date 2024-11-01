After just 24 hours on the block, Nintendo Music only went and dropped its first update, throwing a bunch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder tunes into the already pretty impressive line-up. What's more, it looks like our next batch of new tunes will arrive next week.

Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account announced Wonder's arrival earlier this morning, and the reveal tweet also hinted towards future updates. "New game titles with music available to listen to will be added to Nintendo Music from time to time," the announcement stated (via Google Translate), "The next addition is scheduled for next week".

You'll find the full Google Translated message below followed by the tweet itself:

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" has been added to the "Nintendo Music" service for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

New game titles with music available to listen to will be added to Nintendo Music from time to time. The next addition is scheduled for next week.

Assuming a new batch of tracks does drop next week (there's every chance that the message has been mistranslated, we suppose), that's not a bad update frequency for the music app. Nintendo has a habit of drip-feeding updates a little slowly sometimes, so things are looking bright if this early schedule is anything to go by.

As a reminder, we still have the likes of Wii Sports, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero X confirmed for a Nintendo Music arrival at some point in the future, but who knows what the next update will bring?