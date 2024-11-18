Nintendo has announced a new Black Friday offer in which any individual 12-month Switch Online membership purchase will be granted an additional code to give to a friend.

The offer is now in place until 1st December 2024 and is currently valid in the UK and Europe, though if the same is announced for North America, we will update this post to confirm. We're also not sure exactly how the offer works and whether there are any measures in place to prevent the user making the purchase from simply redeeming two codes on one account – it doesn't sound like there are any restrictons, but once we know for sure, we'll let you know.





Regardless, it's a pretty neat offer. Even if you can't redeem both codes on your own account, you're effectively halving the price of an individual membership; for the Expansion Pack tier specifically, that's a pretty darn good deal.

It's also valid if you're slap bang in the middle of your current membership. You can simply renew it now and benefit from receiving an additional code. Just be aware that you might not receive the bonus code immediately; Nintendo has stated that it will be sent to your account's email address within 72 hours of purchase, and you'll also need to ensure it's redeemed before the end of January 2025.