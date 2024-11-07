The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 7th Nov, $59.99) - Help Mario and Luigi repair the fractured world of Concordia in this brand-new seafaring adventure! Set sail on Shipshape Island and explore a variety of islands, from bustling cities to tropical rainforests. Unleash the mighty power of the duo’s brotherly bond to overcome adversity and thwart foes, and meet friends along the way – some new, some familiar! - Read our Mario & Luigi: Brothership review

Tetris® Forever (Digital Eclipse, 12th Nov, $34.99) - Step into a virtual Tetris® museum and celebrate the 40th anniversary of a video game legend. Tetris Forever brings together classic titles from the franchise’s long and distinguished history, including the original 1988 Famicom version of Tetris, Tetris 2 + Bombliss, Tetris Battle Gaiden, Hatris and more – including a brand-new experience called Tetris Time Warp, where you’ll jump between gameplay styles from across the series! The collection also features all-new documentary videos, digital artifacts and an interactive timeline.

Switch eShop - New Releases

10-in-1 Games Bundle for Kids & Toddlers (Asylum Square Interactive, 10th Nov, $39.99) - Discover our game bundle for the whole family! From exciting adventures to tricky puzzles – there’s something for everyone. Help Abbie on her farm, go on safari with Sophia, or solve fun hidden-object challenges – fun and entertainment are guaranteed!

Aery - Peace of Mind 2 (EpiXR Games, 7th Nov, $13.00) - This is an interactive game experience that is designed to relax your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, explore beautiful landscapes and collect magical crystals that mark certain landscapes.

Angel at Dusk (Sanuk, 7th Nov, $14.99) - The newest answer to shmups. A game which is "uncompromisingly skeletal". That is, a game in which every last ounce of excess has been cut away, and only its framework quintessence remains. Bones free themselves of flesh, laying waste to needless entrails! Revealing a skeleton of extraordinarily strength.

Arcade Archives RIOT (HAMSTER, 31st Oct, $7.99) - " RIOT " is an action game released by TECMO in 1992. Conquer the stages while defeating the "THE MAGIC TIGERS", warriors armed with special weapons and magic that stand in your way one after another. Enemies appear in the front and back of the screen, so you need to shoot them separately. The key to success is to make good use of various weapons and shields along the way.

Ball Rush 2 (Entity3, 2nd Nov, $0.99) - Its Back! Shrink, grow and dodge your way through exciting patterns. Smash shapes out of your path and enjoy watching them fly with physics! Only touch shapes of your colour and rush to the end! Unlock new skins and customise your ball.

Bioframe Outpost (OmniSysPublishing, 7th Nov, $24.99) - Inspired by classic 70s and 80s sci-fi, Bioframe Outpost is a 2d sci-fi action adventure game, dedicated to exploration, experimentation, emergent gameplay and narrative. Its unique, photography-based approach to non-linear exploration and action gameplay offers a fresh take on Metroidvania gameplay.

Bubble Riders (NOSTRA, 6th Nov, $1.99) - Try to race around a winding track on an inflatable balloon. Overtake your rivals and push them off the track. Your goal is to be the first to cross the finish line! Upgrade your bubble to make it faster and stronger. Open new locations and new challenging tracks.

Candivity (QubicGames, 8th Nov, $2.99) - You're about to dive into a sugary adventure! Combine sweets, and prepare yourself for a sugar overload! Gather extraordinary powers that can save you from any sticky situation. Mix them up, and you might create something even more powerful! Journey through worlds full of surprises. Each has its own set of challenges. Can you master them all and merge the largest sweet?

Caveheart Legacy Of The Depths (MagicProStudio, 8th Nov, $4.99) - Join Gray in his relentless quest to thwart Valdoss’s sinister plans. Explore the underground realm in this 2D platformer game filled with fantasy adventure and treasure hunting! Game Features: - Thrilling Combat: Face off against a variety of monsters lurking in the shadows.

Crimson Asylum (Ultimate Games, 7th Nov, $4.99) - Equipped with your trusty video camera and unwavering resolve, you set on a mission to document the whispers of the past and capture evidence of the restless spirits wandering inside. The deeper you venture, the more the asylum twists and contorts around you.

Duck Run (Afil Games, 6th Nov, $4.99) - Join the daring duck in Duck Run, an exciting adventure filled with dangerous traps and thrilling challenges across 40 action-packed levels. Your mission is to guide the brave duck safely through each obstacle while keeping track of your time. Jump, dash, and outsmart tricky hazards as the pace and difficulty increase, testing your reflexes and strategy.

EcoGnomix (Untold Tales, 7th Nov, $19.99) - A quirky combination of roguelite and city builder mixed into one! Sitting atop a vast network of mystical caves is your little gnome village. Send out your team of gnomes on rogue-lite runs to bring back resources so you can expand your tiny kingdom.

EGGCONSOLE Xak II PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 7th Nov, $6.49) - In 1990, Micro Cabin released the action RPG Xak II in Japan, set three years after the battle with Badu from the previous game. The story begins with Latok Kart, who lives with his mother, setting out on a journey to the town of Banuwa after hearing rumors of someone resembling his missing father.

Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 Deluxe Edition (globalgamestudio, 31st Oct, $4.99) - Experience the ultimate farming adventure in Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 Deluxe Edition! With stunning high-quality graphics, immerse yourself in the life of a professional combine harvester driver. Switch between multiple camera modes to get the perfect view as you navigate through challenging levels, park your harvester with precision, and expertly unload your crops.

Forbidden Love (Cooking & Publishing, 31st Oct, $4.99) - Emotions will run high as you face moral dilemmas, family intrigues and hidden secrets. With a plot inspired by the great tales of tragic love, this visual novel will allow you to explore the deep emotional ties that bind the characters and the complexities of their world.

Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle (Mindscape, 7th Nov, $19.99) - Games Advent Calendar 2024: Jump on a train packed with gifts and dive into the holiday spirit with Games Advent Calendar 2024! Jigsaw Advent Calendar: Surprise yourself every day leading up to Christmas with new challenging jigsaw puzzles in Jigsaw Advent Calendar

Garten of Banban 6 (Feardemic, 31st Oct, $9.99) - Survive the never-entered levels of Banban’s Kindergarten! After the events of Garten of Banban 4, you are forced to run away and delve even deeper into the mysterious establishment that is Banban’s kindergarten. You are heading down to where no human dares to be.

Glimmer and the Dark Halloween Pumpkin (Aldora Games, 4th Nov, $4.90) - Glimmer, a bright little ghost, is tasked with making sure the pumpkins stay lit and the town is safe. However, something strange happens one night: one of the key lanterns mysteriously goes out, threatening the town's safety. When shadows in the forest begin to move, Glimmer realizes she needs help.

How to Organize Your Home: A Practical Guide (Cooking & Publishing, 31st Oct, $2.99) - Are you a fan of interior design and home organization? This is the ultimate game for you! Learn how to turn any space into a functional and cozy home that reflects your personal style. Explore different decor styles, efficiently organize every corner of your house, and make the most out of every square foot.

Jetpack Kiwi (Ratalaika Games, 8th Nov, $5.99) - Jetpack Kiwi is a classic 2D side-scrolling shoot ‘em up game featuring 20 challenging levels, endless hordes of enemy spaceships, and 5 epic bosses. The aliens have arrived and they’re up to no good. Only you can stop the aliens and their thirst for conquest. Choose between multiple characters to play, each one with a unique special attack ability.

Journey to Kreisia (KEMCO, 31st Oct, $14.99) - Blazing a new trail in classic RPGs, Journey to Kreisia is bound to please fans of the genre with plenty of engaging features such as hunting for hidden treasures, testing one's strength in challenging battle arenas, and taking up a variety of subquests!

LIMP HEROES+ (Picola, 31st Oct, $6.99) - "LIMP HEROES+" is an action game in which you control a hero who moves with physical behavior and fights against an army of evil villains. Using attractive characters with a taste of American Comics, players can challenge fierce battles with simple controls that require only jumping and special attacks.

Magical Bakery (Soedesco, 7th Nov, $29.99) - Magical Bakery is a single-player cooking and management game set in an enchanted bakery that sells all sorts of sweets and pastries, with a twist—they may contain traces of magic! Experience a life full of magic, challenges, and the joy of creating sweets that will leave a spellbinding impression on your customers.

MIYAMOTO (hidekihanida, 7th Nov, $3.99) - MIYAMOTO is a beautifully styled Japanese-themed card game. Build your deck with cards earned after each battle, and strategically place unique pieces to claim victory.

Party Party Time 3 (SAT-BOX, 7th Nov, $5.00) - Get ready for an all-new sequel to the party game that anyone can enjoy! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 6 players can join in the fun! Enjoy a collection of 30 intuitive and easy-to-play minigames! Spend quality time with friends and family and have a blast!

Popcorn Rocket (Battle Geek Plus Publishing, 7th Nov, $4.99) - Popcorn Rocket is a silly food based old-school arcade space shooter. Pilot the Popcorn Rocket as you blast through hordes of food spaceships in order to save the galaxy from the evil Nebula Empire! With a wacky cast of heroes and villains, Popcorn Rocket will leave your stomach wanting more!

Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe (Pix Arts, 8th Nov, $19.99) - Are you ready to soar through the skies like never before? 'Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe' delivers the most thrilling and realistic flight experience out there! Choose from five incredible aircraft, including two agile hydroplanes perfect for water landings, a powerful army jet for heart-pounding high-speed missions, and a mighty jumbo jet built for epic journeys.

Rally Racing Drift 2024 (COOL DEVS, 7th Nov, $7.99) - Rally Racing Drift 2024 is an adrenaline-pumping 3D racing drift simulator that puts you in the driver's seat as a competitive race driver. Your goal is to race against the clock and other drivers, finishing each race as quickly as possible while aiming to be the first across the finish line.

SteamWorld Build & Dig Bundle (Thunderful, 31st Oct, $34.99) - This bundle contains: SteamWorld Build, the city-building and dungeon defense game and SteamWorld Dig, a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences and the game that made SteamWorld mainstream.

SUGAMENIA (CHUSO, 7th Nov, $9.99) - Play as Violet, a fearless space explorer marooned on this unknown planet, and your powerful ally, Suichi, a flying robot that can deploy bombs, be used as a platform, offer advice in order to find hidden treasures, and many more features. Live an epic venture in a hostile world full of dangers where you'll have to showcase your skills.

Survive Undead Rush (Zakym, 7th Nov, $6.99) - Outrun and annihilate relentless waves of zombies that spawn continuously. Survive as the number and variety of zombies grow with each passing moment.

Sweet Survivors (QubicGames, 8th Nov, $2.99) - It looks like a normal day at the café… but suddenly, swarms of love-craving cats are storming in, and only you stand between them and total feline chaos! Armed with laser pointers, yarn balls, and even the dreaded pickle of doom, you’ll have to keep these fluffballs at bay while serving your customers their precious coffee.

Symmetrical logic puzzles 1000 (SUCCESS, $3.99) - This is a puzzle game where you create rooms by dividing grid spaces with colors to form point-symmetric shapes centered around the gems. You clear the stage once all the gems are separated into different rooms. There are 1,000 stages in total. It’s a challenging puzzle game that tests your powers of insight.

The Alchemist of Ars Magna (COSEN, 7th Nov, $79.99) - The game is divided into two parts: an "Adventure Part," where players deepen their relationships and create bonds with their companions, and an "RPG Dungeon Part," where players progress in their journey by strengthening their party using equipment gained through alchemy and materials gathered, as well as forging contracts with divine beings known as "Creators," who act as guardians of the world.

The Fine Art of Murder (Infinite Zone, 6th Nov, $2.99) - Delve deep into a haunting, fog-laden town as you uncover its sinister history, piecing together clues that keep you on edge at every turn. Unlock hidden "Story Moments"—exclusive scenes and key revelations that can only be uncovered by making the right choices. These special moments offer crucial insights that can help you solve the mystery and lead you closer to the truth.

The Nightmare Journey (404 Games, 7th Nov, $4.99) - The Nightmare Journey is a stylized game with unique graphics set in a 2D universe, in which Arthur is the main character, he must overcome different challenges and puzzles, mysteries are not lacking in this game.

Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- (Aksys Games, 7th Nov, $49.99) - This fan disk allows you to explore five unique, all-new tales. The original story of Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation- followed a girl known as “Death” who brought an early end to any person she was involved with. With the assistance of others, she was able to discover the truth behind some of the dark workings on the island.

What will you be downloading this week? (60 votes) Mario & Luigi: Brothership 37 % Tetris Forever 25 % Aery - Peace of Mind 2 0% Angel at Dusk 3 % Arcade Archives RIOT 2 % Bioframe Outpost 0% Caveheart Legacy Of The Depths 0% Crimson Asylum 0% Duck Run 0% EcoGnomix 0% EGGCONSOLE Xak II PC-8801MKIISR 2 % Farming Harvester Simulator 2025 Deluxe Edition 0% Forbidden Love 2 % Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle 0% Garten of Banban 6 0% Jetpack Kiwi 0% Journey to Kreisia 2 % Limp Heroes+ 0% Magical Bakery 0% Miyamoto 0% Party Party Time 3 0% Popcorn Rocket 0% Pro Flight Simulator Deluxe 0% Rally Racing Drift 2024 0% SteamWorld Build & Dig Bundle 3 % Sugamenia 0% Survive Undead Rush 0% Sweet Survivors 2 % Symmetrical logic puzzles 1000 0% The Alchemist of Ars Magna 3 % The Fine Art of Murder 0% Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris- 0% Nothing for me this week 20 %

