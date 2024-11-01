Happy November! The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived — we're a little later than usual, but it's busy here in Nintendo Land, what with the Big N dropping playtests and music apps and Xenoblade Chronicles X out of nowhere, sorry! — and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Farmagia (Marvelous, 1st Nov, $49.99) - Marvelous and Hiro Mashima – creator of Rave Master and FAIRY TAIL – team up to present a brand new adventure full of frantic monster combat and farming! A despotic overlord imposes an oppressive regime on the world’s inhabitants, and it’s up to you and your fellow Farmagia to stop him. Explore, battle, collect resources, upgrade your skills, and grow and command an army of monsters. - Read our Farmagia review

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Walk With Yiayia (Rochester Institute, 1st Nov, $7.99) - A Walk with Yiayia is a light adventure game/visual novel about taking your Greek grandmother on a walk around the neighborhood after she's lost her confidence from having a scary fall.

Aero The Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge (Ratalaika Games, 1st Nov, $5.99) - Remade originally for Game Boy Advance with better sprites and animations, "Aero The Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge" brings an enhanced first chapter of the adventures of Aero, a circus bat with acrobatic skills.

Air Hunter (Entity3, 26th Oct, $0.99) - Take control of a chopper as you hunt for criminals! Chase down the criminals and take them out! Leave a trail of destruction as you try to beat each stage!

Alchemist Generations Bundle (Art Games Studio, 29th Oct, $26.99) - Become the world's greatest Alchemist with this bundle containing: ALCHEMIST: THE POTION MONGER and ALCHEMIST SIMULATOR.

Arcade Archives METAMORPHIC FORCE (HAMSTER, 14th Oct, $7.99) - "METAMORPHIC FORCE" is an action game released by KONAMI in 1993. Four young heroes arise as heirs to the goddess and divine beasts that once fought the dark lord to end his evil reign. Transform into a beast and use your powers in battle. Unleash your wild side and destroy the enemy forces!

Archery Legend (Pix Arts, 26th Oct, $4.99) - Unleash your archery skills! Step into the world of precision and strategy with Archery Legend. With 5 unique bows and arrows at your disposal, conquer 50 thrilling levels spread across 5 beautifully themed stages.

Astral Flux (Mindscape, 31st Oct, $9.99) - Astral Flux is an action-platformer with roguelite elements. Join two scrappers who are lost in space and find themselves caught up in an intergalactic mystery. Traverse hostile alien planets, discover dark secrets, and face powerful foes in combat.

CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~ REMASTERED (ROSEVERTE, 1st Nov, $19.99) - The Present The story starts in a village with an atmosphere akin to Europe in the 19th century. There is a big noble villa where Corliss Green is working. One day she wakes up and finds herself in front of a weird café. Noir, the waiter, tells her that she has already died, but failed to go to heaven and, as a lost spirit, she ended up at the entrance to Café 0.

Clock Tower: Rewind (WayForward, 29th Oct, $19.99) - Turn back the clock for one of the pioneers of the survival-horror genre. Translated and released outside of Japan for the first time, Clock Tower: Rewind is a revival of the terror-inducing 16-bit classic that dares you to explore the haunting confines of the Barrows family manor.

Coffee Pack (QubicGames, 1st Nov, $4.99) - Your job is to sort and organize colorful coffee packs by dragging and dropping them onto the board. Match the same types of coffee together, and when you get six of the same kind, they are ready to be delivered to happy customers!

Coloring Pixels: Collection 5 (ToastieLabs, 31st Oct, $7.59) - The objective is quite simple: each level contains numerous uncoloured pixels and it is your job to colour them in. Each pixel is numbered; this number corresponds with a colour in your palette. Select a colour from the palette and paint each of its corresponding pixels.

Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 31st Oct, $8.99) - Ghost Assassin - Stealth Strike is an engaging and challenging game that tests your cunning and precise timing as you navigate through treacherous levels. You'll take on the role of a skilled assassin tasked with infiltrating various levels filled with enemies and obstacles. Your mission is to eliminate all foes on each stage without being detected or killed.

Giant Rush (QubicGames, 1st Nov, $4.99) - Run and collect stickmen of your color to grow bigger and more powerful! Outsmart traps, avoid danger, and smash everything in your path. The bigger you grow, the more unstoppable you become! Face giant bosses in epic battles. Dodge their powerful attacks, strike back, and defeat them!

Gladiator’s Arena (Afil Games, 30th Oct, $4.99) - Do you dare to face the greatness of the Gladiator's Arena? We present to you the ultimate action and strategy game: Gladiator's Arena! Get ready to immerse yourself in an epic world, where you will take on the role of a gladiator warrior destined to defeat wild beasts and ruthless warriors in the majestic Colosseum.

Legends of Heropolis DX (Kairosoft, 31st Oct, $12.00) - The town of Heropolis has been destroyed! Can you rebuild it to be the center of justice once more? Grow your heroes, gather your friends, and battle evil in this superhero simulation game. In a town devastated by the nefarious Evilcorp, all hope seems lost. . . yet the flames of justice aren't so easily quenched.

Let’s Sing 2025 (PLAION, 5th Nov, $59.99) - Let's Sing 2025 brings the ultimate karaoke experience straight to your living room! Sing along with your family and friends to the latest hits, as well as a generous selection of all-time classics. Complete your journey to stardom with a brand-new career mode, or join the VIP ranks to gain access to even more tracks. Perform at home or online with a global cast of singers!

Love Delivery (Smilegate, 30th Oct, $14.99) - A motorcycle deliveryman. That's you. One rainy day, you are hit by a car while on a delivery and meet Juhee. As a result of this encounter, you get to work at Juhee's cafe. While working at the cafe, you meet a girl named "Latte" and she seems to be a very interesting person. Can you shed off your loser life and succeed in making a girlfriend?

Love in Login (Smilegate, 30th Oct, $14.99) - These two once believed that the world of game is all there is in life. . . until they encounter each other in real life. The two main characters experience work, game, and love life.

Magic Cats Pots (RedDeer.Games, 31st Oct, $2.99) - Restore broken porcelain and reveal hidden magic in Magic Cats Pots puzzles! Step into the magical world of Magic Cats Pots and breathe new life into old treasures!

Mars Survivor (QubicGames, 1st Nov, $5.99) - After an asteroid catastrophe, your rocket ship crash-lands in the wilderness of Mars. Explore the planet's mysteries, strategize your escape, and build a shelter to protect yourself! Go on dangerous expeditions to gather intel and resources. Fight off hordes of alien creatures and save other survivors. Use their skills and knowledge to defend your base from a huge enemy attack!

Metal Slug Tactics (Dotemu, 5th Nov, $24.99) - METAL SLUG is back with a brand new entry in the METAL SLUG universe. Discover a new side of the emblematic run'n'gun and jump into a dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements! Super fun and lighthearted, Metal Slug Tactics takes what makes METAL SLUG so special and unique and brings it to the tactical genre!

Monarchy (Brain Seal Entertainment, 6th Nov, $14.99) - Unleash your strategic brilliance in this 2D side-scrolling strategy game, where you must build a base, manage resources, explore the mysterious forest and conquer your enemies. - Create an army that will follow you and bid your command!

Monospaced Lovers (Astrolabe Games, 31st Oct, $19.99) - Journey through a metafictional, fantasy-filled land and find the truth of your fragile world before it disintegrates. Monospaced Lovers is a semi-hardcore platform-adventure game that defies the traditional Metroidvania formula.

O.W.L Projekt (eastasiasoft, 6th Nov, $4.99) - Get ready for an enigmatic and challenging adventure with O. W. L Projekt, a 3D isometric puzzle game that will test your mind and logic skills. Controlling Elysion, a young being created in a mysterious experiment, you will face the enigmatic Watchers in a journey to escape and uncover secrets.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (Mob Entertainment, 31st Oct, $9.99) - After a run in with Huggy Wuggy and freeing Poppy, you must descend deeper into the Playtime Co. toy factory. Challenging puzzles and horrific toys await. Grapple, swing, and power your way to safety. Try to escape- and don't let Mommy find you.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 (Mob Entertainment, 31st Oct, $14.99) - A decrepit orphanage known as Playcare sits beneath the once magical toy factory. You must make your way through this haunted place, solving new puzzles and avoiding the nightmares that lurk within the dark. Answers lie between the blood-stained bed sheets and screaming echoes. . . If you can survive.

Raiden NOVA (UFO Interactive, 1st Nov, $26.99) - The legendary vertical scrolling shooter "Raiden" is reborn as a thrilling twin-stick 2D shooter! Freely aim and shoot with dual sticks, dodging bullets from every direction. Level up to unlock a variety of weapons and enhancements, and upgrade your ship to fight your way through epic battles. - Read our Raiden NOVA review

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next (Arc System Works, 6th Nov, $29.99) - In River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, we had our beloved hero Kunio as Guan Yu wander throughout the warring states of feudal China. The story picks up from the aftermath of the Battle of Red Cliffs and continues on until it reaches its historical climax at the Battle of Wuzhang Plains. With a total of 100 unique River City characters, the story will not end without a crazy, comic twist.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat (GSC Game World, 31st Oct, $19.99) - A military expedition to the center of the Zone has mysteriously disappeared. To figure out the reason and status of the personnel is your task as Major Degtyarev, a Security Service of Ukraine operative in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky (GSC Game World, 31st Oct, $19.99) - Great Emission, the biggest anomalous energy blowout from the time of the Second Incident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, has shaken the world again and reshaped the Zone. To investigate its cause and prevent future cataclysms is your only chance to survive in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl (GSC Game World, 31st Oct, $19.99) - The Zone, a place full of unfathomable wonders and sinister threats – former exclusion territory near the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This most dangerous place on Earth became even more mysterious after an obscure accident in 2006. Anomalies with precious artifacts, starving mutants and greedy thugs have flooded these lands along with stalkers searching for a new life and ways to get rich… Feel as one of them in S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl!

SankakkuDoku (Max Interactive Studio, 31st Oct, $2.99) - Background: In the near future, mankind has conquered the universe. The shields of a Mars-orbiting space station have been damaged by asteroids, and the A. I. repair bots have malfunctioned. Help astronaut Aki-chan repair the shields by placing triangle blocks to form lines vertically, horizontally, and diagonally. SankakkuDoku! is a fun, exciting, and engaging block-matching puzzle game.

Santa’s Spot It (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 2nd Nov, $5.19) - Santa’s Spot It offers a delightful blend of challenge and charm, with multiple levels that increase in difficulty as you progress. Every scene is packed with festive details that will keep you on your toes. Whether you’re a seasoned spot-the-difference pro or a first-time player, the game’s intuitive design ensures fun for the whole family.

Self-Delusion (Sometimes You, 31st Oct, $14.99) - Self-Delusion is a first-person survival horror in the original setting of Slavic fairy tales. You will faces such unique monsters like: Kolobok, Leshy, Boggart, Lapot and other creepy creatures. Explore, hide or run. Just don't get devoured by them.

Shadow Corridor 2 (Regista, 31st Oct, $16.78) - Randomly generated dungeons with increased volume! The vast corridors you explore change shape every time you play. You are always lost. But that's what makes it super fun! Adapt to the ever-changing situation and aim for the goal! The number of randomly generated maps in the game is much larger than in the previous game!

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered (Grasshopper Manufacture, 31st Oct, $24.99) - Welcome to Hell! Kick some demon tail as Garcia Hotspur on one devil of a ride. The flames of hell will feel frigid compared to the hot-blooded Garcia on his quest to get his girl back from the Lord of the Underworld - Read our Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered review

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe (Max Interactive Studio, 1st Nov, $7.99) - Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe: Card Game is a fun and easy-to-learn, addicting puzzle game! Rediscover the classic Mahjong Solitaire and embark on a brain-boosting adventure! This game will challenge your mind with hundreds of puzzles for hours of endless fun.

Skater Bunny Simulator (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 2nd Nov, $7.99) - Bunny Skater is a vibrant and thrilling skateboarding simulator where you control not just any character, but a stylish and daring bunny. With intuitive dual stick controls, you'll feel like a real skateboarder. Practice managing the bunny's movements and weight to master the nuances of virtual skateboarding, while realistic and smooth physics make the riding process engaging and believable.

Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power (16BIT, 1st Nov, $7.99) - Take command of your own spacecraft, complete with unique characteristics, and embark on a quest to find the perfect planet to establish your base. As you progress, you'll upgrade your base and construct vital defenses like protective turrets, towering walls, and essential infrastructure buildings

Super XYX (eastasiasoft, 23rd Oct, $7.99) - Super XYX is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in eye-scorchingly fluid pixel art animation. Choose from 6 unique pilots and their signature ships, each with unique shots and bombs, and blast off to face The Black Serpent’s forces head-on!

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Great Martyr Christina of Tyre (Ignatios Productions, 31st Oct, $0.99) - In Tyre, 200 A. D. , the young Christina was locked in a tower by her father. Gazing out at the magnificent world outside, she sought the True Creator of the Universe, and He revealed Himself to her. This is her story.

Telebbit (HYPER REAL, 23rd Oct, $9.99) - The year is 3023. Constant war, environmental destruction, and deadly pandemics have forced humanity underground, where they have been working hard to develop a new personal transportation known as a "Teleporter" to provide a safer and cheaper means of transportation that minimizes contact with the polluted ground and atmosphere.

The Beast Inside (Ultimate Games, 31st Oct, $24.99) - The Beast Inside is a unique, gripping twist on thriller and survival horror. The game mixes intriguing story-driven adventure with an unnerving survival horror experience. Immerse in the tale of long-buried secrets, personal tragedies, and madness.

The Bunny Graveyard (Pichon Games, 31st Oct, $9.99) - Begin your journey as... a cursor? Your job is to find Skye, the bunny! But there seems to be some kind of strange entity inside the computer that doesn't want you to leave... can you complete your task and survive?

Tinkertown (Headup Games, 4th Nov, $19.99) - Come to Tinkertown - a relaxed and refreshing new multiplayer sandbox gaming experience! Grab a shovel, pickaxe, or sword and enter a realm full of treasures, magic, and dangers. A magical place awaits you, where you can let your imagination run wild.

Tobla – Divine Path (Rokaplay, 4th Nov, $7.99) - You play as Mort, a mortal chosen by the enigmatic goddess Tobla. Your goal is to solve a collection of challenging puzzles to find your way home. However, Tobla doesn't seem entirely honest, and you try to stop her cunning plans. Be ready for a unique mix of logic, creativity, and humor!

Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission (Microids, 31st Oct, $39.99) - The dazzling trio from Beverly Hills—Sam, Clover, and Alex— is back and they are ready to light up the vibrant streets of Singapore with their spy skills! From the bustling streets to Aiya University, embark on an action-packed adventure as you explore all the futuristic spots of the town.

Vampire Hunters (Gamecraft Studios, 30th Oct, $14.99) - Shoot, stack – and slay! Vampire Hunters is a unique FPS that combines the adrenaline-pumping action of classic shooters with the innovative mechanics of the beloved Roguelite Survivors-likes. Unleash your firepower as you stack up to 14 different weapons and craft absurd, impossibly awesome builds to mow down legions of vampires, demons, and other supernatural foes.

Wings of Njord (Loneminded, 25th Oct, $5.29) - Take flight on a tranquil adventure in Wings of Njord, where you soar as a majestic raven in a beautifully crafted medieval world. Discover ancient landmarks, forgotten ruins, and hidden secrets scattered across breathtaking landscapes. Glide effortlessly through forests, mountains, and skies as you explore the wonders of a land inspired by Norse mythology.

WORMHOLE (Pocket Moon Games, 31st Oct, $9.99) - In WORMHOLE, you're a giant space worm eating, shooting, dashing, and exploding your way through the cosmos. Warp through wormholes to navigate obstacles, refill your energy, and quickly find your next meal. This adrenaline-fuelled arcade action game features galaxies to consume, a stackable perk system, worms with cowboy hats, and a spooky chiptune soundtrack ripped straight from Dracula’s tape deck.

Zombies Crusher (Zakym, 1st Nov, $5.99) - Zombies Crusher is an endless runner game set in a post apocalyptic world. Drive your car forward, crush zombies, and avoid obstacles. Earn money and score points to upgrade your vehicle. Can you achieve the highest score? Join the action and find out!

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!