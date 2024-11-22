Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

We got our first peek at Nautilus Games' Everdeep Aurora in the 2023 Wholesome Direct before going hands-on with it at BitSummit earlier this year. We've liked what we have seen so far, so it's exciting to hear the cute cat adventure now has a release window: Q3 2025.

Admittedly, that does feel like a long way away, but we're hopeful that 2025 will bring plenty of exciting drops before then (please), so we're sure it'll fly by.

Everdeep Aurora is a wholesome platforming adventure where you'll have to help an adorable little cat, Shell, reunite with its mother after a catastrophic meteor shower leaves them separated. Hardly sounds like the cosiest setup, does it? But this one provides wholesomeness by focusing on vibes. There's a good helping of NES inspiration in its visuals and limited colour palette, and the retro sound design and square interface are taking us right back too.

It's also a completely non-violent experience. Shell's journey is about drilling through procedurally generated blocks, solving platforming puzzles, and meeting friendly characters along the way rather than fighting through the underground world as another little knight may do. Feels like a nice one to cosy up to with a mug of tea.

Here's a brief summary and a handful of screenshots courtesy of Nautilus and publisher Ysbryd Games:

Venture through civilization’s subterranean refuge as Shell, a little cat on a mission to reunite with her mother after catastrophic meteor showers separate their family. Drill deeper and deeper into the Earth’s surface, creating platforming opportunities in the procedurally generated rocky tiles. Discover underground lakes and landforms, beautiful temples, dusty ruins, and mysterious laboratories.

Forge new friendships with more than 20 of the Everdeep’s charismatic citizens and fulfil quests to strengthen their bonds. Find peace in Aster’s hidden garden, power up Shell’s drill with Remulus’ blacksmith skills, and find a familiar face among the Everdeep’s twists and turns with Ribbert’s guidance. Find comfort in each denizen’s musical theme as the underground world grows more lonesome.

The Q3 2025 release window is still a way off, but we like what we've seen so far. We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure date over the coming months.