Gosh, the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket new additions just keep coming thick and fast, don't they? Today, the game's first 'Drop Event' has got underway, giving you a chance to pick up some tasty promo cards by taking part in special promo battles.

The Venusaur Drop Event runs from today until 13th December at 05:59am / 09:59pm PST (12th Dec). Completing each of the four battles found in the event section on the app's 'Solo' page gives you a chance to pick up a special 'Promo Pack' which includes one of the following Promo Cards: Haunter, Jigglypuff, Onix, Greninja or Venusaur.

The Promo Packs are chance rewards with the odds of getting one based on a predetermined probability rate. That said, you should be able to pick up a good few by performing well in the event over the next two weeks — assuming you have the Event Energy to keep battling.

You can get a close-up look at each of the individual promo cards in the following image from The Pokémon Company:

As the name suggests, the Drop Event focuses on the Venusaur evolution line, so you'll be facing off against a whole lot of Grass Types — something to bear in mind as you choose which deck to bring into play.

In related TCG Pocket news, the app recently noted that it is setting its sights on "inappropriate player names" after it officially crossed the $120 million mark since launch.