The creature-catching RPG Cassette Beasts has landed a bumper pack of bonus content today, publisher Raw Fury and developer Bytten Studio announced, thanks to the arrival of the 'Gauntlet Update' and 'Fashion Pack' DLC.

We'll start with the free stuff. The Gauntlet Update brings the game up to ver 1.7, and the biggest addition, unsurprisingly, is a new gauntlet-style game mode. Hopping aboard one of Mer-line's interdimensional trains after you've completed the main story will give you the chance to partake in 'Magikrab's Gauntlet' — an endless series of carriage-based combat encounters where you can rack up some tasty rewards.

The longer you run the gauntlet, the bigger your prize. However, everything is lost if you're defeated in combat, so there's a classic risk-reward balance to keep in mind.

To prepare for all this bonus combat, the update also adds Sticker Fusion, a new service where you can transfer attributes from one sticker to another. Again, this is only unlocked once you've completed the main story.

But it's not all battle news. The game's Fashion Pack DLC also arrived today for £3.29 / $3.99 / €3.99, adding in a bunch of new cosmetic items for your characters including hats, hairstyles, accessories and clothes. Cute!

You can find the full rundown of everything included in today's free update and paid DLC on the Cassette Beasts Steam page.

As a reminder, we had a great time with Cassette Beasts when it launched on Switch last year. In our review, we praised the bopping soundtrack, cute creature designs densely-packed world, calling it "one of the better monster-battling games not starring a little electric rodent that you can enjoy on your Nintendo Switch".