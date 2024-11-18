Goodboy Galaxy Ltd., the developer and publisher behind – you guessed it – Goodboy Galaxy, has confirmed it has ended its contract with physical distributor First Press Games.

The latter has been offering up physical bundles of the title on Game Boy Advance, though has been running into frequent significant delays culminating in a blog post lamenting "broken promises" by its printing partners. It's currently not known whether this issue has directly led to the decision from Goodboy Galaxy Ltd. to end its contract with First Press Games, but we have reached out directly for more information.

For now, Goodboy Galaxy Ltd. has posted the following statement on social media:

The publisher has pledged to fulfill all Kickstarter pledges without First Press Games' involvement, though has not yet specified how it intends to do so. More information on that will be released at a later date.

In the meantime, backers are encouraged to reach out for refunds either directly through First Press Games or via the Kickstarter campaign. Goodboy Galaxy Ltd. has also offered its own support should no satisfactory resolution be obtained.