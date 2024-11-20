Nintendo has announced that a free demo for Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is now available to download via the Switch eShop.

The demo will give players a chance to check out some of the game's core features and songs, with the ability to also carry progress over to the full game when it launches on 5th December 2024. Owners of Fitness Boxing and Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise can also carry progress over from those games to Your Personal Trainer.

Modes included in the demo are 'Daily Workout', 'Stretching', and 'Free Exercise', with two brand-new modes created for Fitness Boxing 3 also available for sample:

- Sit Fit Boxing, which lets you complete boxing routines while seated.

- Mitt Drills that let you box with an instructor and complete combos at your own pace.

Lin, one of six virtual instructors, will accompany you in the demo, and you'll be able to customise Lin with a variety of apparel and accessories, while forming bonds via the unlockable 'Box & Bond' mode.