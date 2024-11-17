Ahead of the nominees being revealed for 'The Game Awards' this year, it seems there's some debate online about the new eligibility rules.

According to the FAQ on the official website, "expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters" are now eligible to be nominated across "all categories". This also factors in if the jury deems it "worthy of a nomination" and also considers the overall "newness" of the content, price and value.

"The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release. Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration."

Much of the commentary online seems to be referencing Elden Ring's expansion which arrived in June. Some other comments have also noted how if this was in place before now, expansions for games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could have potentially been in the running for certain awards.

The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees for 2024 will be announced tomorrow on 18th November. This year also happens to mark the 10th anniversary of the event.