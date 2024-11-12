Sega has released a new "free update" for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! on the Nintendo Switch.

Players will now be able to experience a brand new board, some new minigames "and more". This content arrives in the Version 1.20 update - adding "Board Six" (themed around the Hashira Training Arc in the series).

"As players navigate around the spaces, they will encounter various characters, including Tengen Uzui’s wives Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma, along with senior Demon-Slayer swordsman Murata, who will all be there to aid you in your journey. On certain squares, Hashira may even join in to train you!

"When day turns to night on Board Six, the Mist Hashira, Snake Hashira, and Wind Hashira will appear and put everyone’s skills to the test! All four players will need to work together to overcome their trials and emerge victorious."

The new minigames in this update include the following: