Nintendo first-party Switch titles are reportedly being "directly" sold by Amazon in the US once again.

According to a story by IGN, for "much of 2024" Nintendo's first-party titles have been absent "both physically and digitally, for pre-orders and after release". Up until now, major Nintendo games have been "limited to third-party sellers only", and Switch memberships, gift cards and codes haven't been available, either.

This appears to have changed with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is now supposedly "the first Nintendo first-party game of 2024 to be sold and shipped directly by Amazon". In saying this, it arrives "over a month" after its September release. There's apparently "no indication from either Nintendo or Amazon" as to why this "freeze-out" occurred.

This update follows multiple reports about Switch first-party pre-orders being cancelled at select retailers in the US earlier this year. This included pre-orders for games like Luigi's Mansion 2 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.