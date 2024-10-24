The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom got off to a strong start in the UK and Japan, and now the charts are in for the US.

As highlighted by Circana analyst Mat Piscatella, Echoes of Wisdom was unsurprisingly the best-selling Nintendo game of September in the US. Other new games for this period included Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection in fourth, EA Sports FC 25 in fifth place, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in sixth, and Capcom's Ace Attorney Investigations Collection in ninth spot.

Overall, Zelda debuted in fourth place in the "top 20 best-selling games" of September 2024, with EA Sports FC 25 in first, Astro Bot in second place, and Madden NFL 25 in third. The Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection was in 16th spot on this same chart. It's also noted by Piscatella how the recorded sales for Zelda are "physical only":

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (4th, physical only), NBA 2K25 (7th, physical only), NHL 25 (9th), Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (16th) and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (18th, physical only)."

As for the rest of the US video game market during the month of September, spending on "hardware, content and accessories" fell by 6% compared to a year ago, and was driven by a 44% drop in hardware spending. This hardware spend of $251 million was the "lowest monthly hardware spend" for September since 2019 ($242 million).

The PlayStation 5 once again "led the month's hardware market in unit and dollar sales" with Xbox Series in second place in dollars and Switch second in terms of units sold.

Echoes of Wisdom debuted in second place in the UK charts, with EA Sports FC 25 claiming first. And on release in Japan, the new entry was in the top spot ahead of EA's annual sports release.