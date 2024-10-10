Although it was beginning to look like Yakuza Kiwami would be restricted to a "download distribution" on the Switch, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now shared a promising update.

According to a brief message on its official social media account, there will be a "physical option" for Yakuza Kiwami on Switch. More updates will be shared in time, so stay tuned!

"Stay tuned for updates on a physical option as well"

Beyond this, no other details have been shared about the physical release just yet. When we find out more though, we'll be sure to let you know.

For now, the digital version of the game will be released later this month on 24th October 2024, with pre-orders now live for the eShop release in selection locations.