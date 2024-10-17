Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Developer Powersnake took to the Future Games Show Spring Showcase earlier this year to reveal Voidwrought, an upcoming horror metroidvania that seems to have more than a little Hollow Knight peppered in its DNA.

This one launches on the Switch eShop on 24th October, throwing us into a creepy underground world packed with crafty combat and perilous platforming — ring any bells? The art style and movement mechanics instantly put us in mind of Team Cherry's masterpiece, but this doesn't seem to be any old hollow imitation (god knows we've seen some of them), with an underlying shrine-building objective appearing much more optimistic than the dark and down-trodden world of Hallownest.

You can check out a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots below:

Delve Beneath the Surface

Descend below the star-scorched surface and explore the multidimensional depths below. Witness the corrupted revelry of the Court, lose yourself in the icy tunnels of the Old Waters, and discover the grim fate of the Abandoned Expedition.

With sharp controls, engaging exploration, and deep lore to discover, Voidwrought is a dynamic addition to the modern Metroidvania genre.

Unleash Ancient Artifacts

The world is filled with treasures sought by the learned, the brave, and the mad. Scour the halls of your shrine, rend the corpses of defeated deities, and hunt in the hidden corners of the cosmos to find objects capable of granting unique powers.

Discover and equip over 30 Relics and Souls, from spectral weapons to passive buffs, to match your preferred playstyle.

Build your Shrine

Some still cling to the original faith. From a tiny cult, expand your influence and excavate further into the ruins. As you expand your shrine and followers, new secrets, rewards, and horrors come to light. Features

- Experience smooth, satisfying movement and tight controls.

- Explore atmospheric, hand-drawn biomes, from the star-scorched Surface to the biomechanical Abandoned Expedition.

- Fight over 90 enemies and 10 formidable bosses.

- Customize your playstyle with over 30 active Relics and passive Souls.

- Expand your shrine to discover new treasures, abilities, and secrets.

This one will land on the Switch eShop later this month for £16.75 / $19.99, and there's even a free demo now available so you can take it for a spin before the full launch. It won't make Silksong come any quicker, but it might make the wait feel a little less endless.