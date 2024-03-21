The first Future Game Show presentation of the year is here. The Spring Showcase 2024, which was broadcast earlier today, gave us a look at over 40 different games across all genres and platforms.

Broadcast live at PAX East 2024, the showcase was hosted by Samantha Béart (Baldur's Gate 3) and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) — or Mama K and Mama C, if you prefer.

There was a healthy slice of Switch games on offer, so let's not waste anymore time. Here is every single Nintendo Switch game trailer and announcement from the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024 - The full presentation

Missed out on the full 90-minute show? You can watch it anytime on the official FGS YouTube Channel — and we've got you covered just below. You can also check out all of the games announced on the official Steam Future Game Show page.

Voidwrought - 2024

"The coming of the Red Star heralds a new age. Emerging from its cocoon, the Simulacrum is driven to collect Ichor, the blood of the gods, from the monstrosities who hoard it. Voidwrought is a fast-paced action-platformer with tight traversal, varied abilities, and formidable boss battles. Find and equip powerful Artifacts to customize your playstyle. Excavate into the rubble of the Gray City to construct a shrine filled with loyal followers."

Sky of Tides - 2024

"You play as Rin, the daughter of Syndicate researcher Lu D’Lorah who uncovers a conspiracy to starve the people of Numen and then goes missing. As you set out to find your father, you’ll encounter all sorts of interesting numenites—some friends, some foe. Discover a hidden power that may hold the answer to healing the broken planet before it’s too late, but be careful, there are others seeking this power as well."

BattleJuice Alchemist - 2024

"Juice, the alchemist, is called to Caribou Creek to fight the demons that roam the lands. As your unique version of Juice you explore the wilderness that once was New England. Fight evil in classic action RPG isometric top down view and in bullet-time close combat"

Holstin - TBA

"Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. Explore an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town that has been consumed by something wretched. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside. You need to find your lost friend and get out before this town sinks its claws into you too."

Hauntii - 23rd May 2024

"Unleash ghostly powers to possess both inhabitants and environment, unveiling various solutions to combat and puzzle challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Eternity and shape your fate in a mesmerising adventure like no other!"

Tchia - Summer 2024

