Round Up: Every Switch Announcement From Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024 1
The first Future Game Show presentation of the year is here. The Spring Showcase 2024, which was broadcast earlier today, gave us a look at over 40 different games across all genres and platforms.

Broadcast live at PAX East 2024, the showcase was hosted by Samantha Béart (Baldur's Gate 3) and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI) — or Mama K and Mama C, if you prefer.

There was a healthy slice of Switch games on offer, so let's not waste anymore time. Here is every single Nintendo Switch game trailer and announcement from the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2024 - The full presentation

Missed out on the full 90-minute show? You can watch it anytime on the official FGS YouTube Channel — and we've got you covered just below. You can also check out all of the games announced on the official Steam Future Game Show page.

Every Switch Game Trailer, Announcement & Update

Voidwrought - 2024

"The coming of the Red Star heralds a new age. Emerging from its cocoon, the Simulacrum is driven to collect Ichor, the blood of the gods, from the monstrosities who hoard it. Voidwrought is a fast-paced action-platformer with tight traversal, varied abilities, and formidable boss battles. Find and equip powerful Artifacts to customize your playstyle. Excavate into the rubble of the Gray City to construct a shrine filled with loyal followers."

Sky of Tides - 2024

"You play as Rin, the daughter of Syndicate researcher Lu D’Lorah who uncovers a conspiracy to starve the people of Numen and then goes missing. As you set out to find your father, you’ll encounter all sorts of interesting numenites—some friends, some foe. Discover a hidden power that may hold the answer to healing the broken planet before it’s too late, but be careful, there are others seeking this power as well."

BattleJuice Alchemist - 2024

"Juice, the alchemist, is called to Caribou Creek to fight the demons that roam the lands. As your unique version of Juice you explore the wilderness that once was New England. Fight evil in classic action RPG isometric top down view and in bullet-time close combat"

Holstin - TBA

"Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. Explore an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town that has been consumed by something wretched. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside. You need to find your lost friend and get out before this town sinks its claws into you too."

Hauntii - 23rd May 2024

"Unleash ghostly powers to possess both inhabitants and environment, unveiling various solutions to combat and puzzle challenges. Unravel the mysteries of Eternity and shape your fate in a mesmerising adventure like no other!"

Tchia - Summer 2024

"Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable Ukulele."

Simon the Sorcerer Origins - 2024

"Thirty years after his first adventure, Simon returns in a prequel packed with unpredictable events unfolding in the Magic World: a land populated by powerful (and mostly useless) wizards and absurd creatures."

Farewell North - 15th August 2024

"Explore the islands and uncover memories in order to restore color to the archipelago, unlocking new paths, extinguishing hazards and revealing hidden objects. Explore the hand crafted, atmospheric islands while evading the creatures that would hold you back."

New Star GP - Out Now

"NEW STAR GP is a retro arcade racer that puts you in the driving seat as you take control of your own motorsport team and compete at thrilling and iconic racing circuits around the world from the 1980s to the present day. Upgrade your car, choose your race perks and pit strategy, and battle a grid of CPU opponents and ever-changing weather conditions to win the championship and unlock the next decade of racing!"

Realm of Ink - Spring 2024

"Begin your journey as the swordsman Red, gradually unlocking additional characters as you progress. Utilizing the Fox's immortal power, traverse treacherous 'Story Relics,' confront four bosses with unique backgrounds, and escape from the ever-changing realm of ink. Surmounting various challenges and obstacles, you will redefine your 'destiny' through the constant cycle of rebirth, wielding your sword with resilience."

Go-Go Town! - 2024

"Who said being Mayor was going to be easy?! Get those hands dirty; terraform the land, play with power tools, construct fresh roads and shiny new shops, attract tourists, and juggle any unexpected challenges and disasters… Every decision and action made shapes the future of your town."

Linkito - TBA

"Learn to manipulate over 100 electric blocs to tackle various logic brainteasers, from machine repair, to bomb diffusal, to robot control! Feel the spark as you arrange blocks, push buttons and connect mechanical elements to solve 50+ logic-based puzzles."

The Heirloom - October 2024

"The Heirloom is a single-player mysterious thriller adventure with puzzle elements, where players are given the opportunity to make fateful decisions while navigating through a story full of secrets and mysteries."

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter - TBA

"Fully narrated by RPG-legend, Doug Cockle, prepare to embark on an epic adventure across the northern realms of the Ratdom; an expansive, frost-bitten land on the brink of all-out war. Track down and defeat the legendary monsters of this realm, and be rewarded with rare resources with which to craft devastating equipment. But be warned, these colossal creatures won’t go down without a fight… and then some."

