If you happen to be a fan of Animal Crossing and love plush toys, you might be interested to hear more themed ones are on the way.

They'll be released in Japan at the local retailer San-ei, and are scheduled to arrive at some point in mid-December. Unfortunately, they are limited to this location for now and there's no mention of a global release just yet.

The new plush characters include Sasha, Goldie and Stitches, and each one varies in size. Sasha is 24cm, Goldie is 23cm and Stitches is 19cm. No price details have been revealed just yet, but we'll keep an eye out for any import listings or announcements.

This follows the news yesterday about a complete version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp coming to mobile devices later this year on 3rd December 2024. You can learn more about this "complete" version of the game in our latest post here on Nintendo Life: