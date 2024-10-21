We've seen a decent amount of Mario Wonder merch since the platformer hopped onto Switch last year, but those plushies (even if they do talk) can't possibly match the adorable usefulness of Bandai's new clip stands.

These clips can be used for all kinds of things — cards, notes, pictures, sweets — but the best thing is that they're modelled on Mario Wonder's Standees, so it would appear that you have a bunch of helpful respawn points dotted along your desk and shelves.

According to the Bandai website, these stands are only available in Japan's Nintendo stores and Seven-Elevens across the country. If you're lucky enough to find yourself there, they're listed at 320 yen (around £1.60 / $2.10) and there are 16 different designs to collect including Elephant Mario, Peach, Bubble Luigi, Drill Toad and more. You can find the full lineup below.

Mario

Bubble Luigi

Peach

Fire Flower Daisy

Drill Yellow Toad

Blue Toad

Toadette

Cloud Yoshi

Red Yoshi

Yellow Yoshi

Light Blue Yoshi

Nabbit

Elephant Mario

Balloon Luigi

Elephant Peach

Goomba Daisy

Now come on, how sweet are those little guys? We'll keep our fingers crossed that they'll pop up to help with our desk organisation soon.