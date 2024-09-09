Remember the annoying Talking Flowers from Super Mario Bros. Wonder? The ones that would shower you with helpful advice like "onwards and upwards," "Hey!," and "WoOoAAhh" as you ran past? Well, you'll soon be able to have one of your own as toy manufacturer San-ei Boeki has revealed an all-new talking plushie will be coming to Japan in late November.

Yep, we said talking. One squeeze of this flower's back and the plushie will cough up one of 18 different Mario Wonder phrases in either English or Japanese depending on your preference. We can't imagine anything worse than still being able to hear the flower once we switch the game off, but each to their own, we suppose.

The plushie was revealed in the following tweet from @sanei_NLG which, naturally, features a video showing the vocal features in action. Prepare yourselves.

The plushie measures in at W13×D10×H14cm and will set you back 3,300 yen (around £18 / $23). There's no precise release date nor any indication of whether the plushie will get a western release at the moment, though San-ei's Elephant Mario eventually found its way overseas, so we'd imagine something similar will happen here.