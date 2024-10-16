After an unprecedented year of financial loss for the Japanese developer TOSE (a team that has co-developed countless projects for the likes of Nintendo, Square Enix, Capcom and more), the studio expects 'Switch 2' to turn things around in 2025 (thanks, Automaton).

Back in July, TOSE's Q3 financial report posted a nine-month loss of ¥367 million (about $2.28 million) due to several cancelled projects. And yet, the co-developer's recently revealed sales forecast (reported by Otaku Soken) for the next financial year is up 21.3%. Why? Because it's expecting 'Switch 2' to be a hit.

According to Automaton's translation, TOSE expects Nintendo's next console to bring a "particularly favourable wind” to the market, with an increasing demand for game development in tow.

It feels like a bit of a no-brainer if you ask us. You would imagine that TOSE — which has been involved with the likes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Crisis Core, Splatoon 2 and WarioWare: Move It! on Switch — will be in high demand when the next Nintendo console rolls into town, and with Nintendo promising an announcement "this fiscal year," it makes sense the next's financials would look a little sunnier.

To be fair, the studio doesn't just cite 'Switch 2' as its 2025 saviour. Alongside the new Nintendo hardware, the company's forecast also anticipates continued high demand for PS5 and PC releases, and it already has several large-scale projects in the pipeline, some of which are planned to drop in the first half of the next fiscal year.

It sounds like exciting times are ahead and, in our opinion, they couldn't come soon enough. 'Switch 2' anticipation seems to have reached an all-new height in recent months, with the supposed "leak" of its prototype and specs in September and one wacky rumour that it will feature scrolling shoulder buttons.

You're excited for 2025, TOSE? Yeah, us too.