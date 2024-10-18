Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

RPG Maker With made its debut on the Switch earlier this month here in the West, and now in an update, it's been announced it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and 4 in Japan on 30th January 2025.

As part of this news, the development team Gotcha Gotcha Games has confirmed there will be cross-play support with the Nintendo version of the game. This will allow users across Switch and PlayStation platforms to share creations and assets via the "Maker Plaza".





Gotcha Gotcha is also reportedly working on a "more advanced game creating tool" called Action Game Maker, which will allow users to port their creations between platforms (thanks to a partnership with Godot Engine devs' company) and will be released at some point in 2025 (thanks, Automaton Media).

If you're curious to give RPG Maker With a go, there's a demo you can download right now from the Switch eShop. Here's an official description: