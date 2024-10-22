Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Scottish movie star James McAvoy, arguably best known for his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies, is currently doing the press rounds for his new psychological horror thriller 'Speak No Evil' and during a recent promo event was asked to name his favourite game.

Appearing on an episode of 'Hot Ones' Versus with Mackenzie Davis, McAvoy cited Square's legendary 1993/94 RPG Super Nintendo release Secret of Mana as his favourite game of all time. He labelled it a "cool" but "niche" game and unfortunately his co-star wasn't able to guess what it was - instead name-dropping titles like Wolfenstein 3D, Donkey Kong Country, Mortal Kombat and Zelda.

This exchange ended up getting shared on the official Mana series account on social media:





If you haven't ever had the chance to experience this game before, it's well worth a look. Although it's not available on Switch Online's Super Nintendo service, you can still access it on the Switch via the Collection of Mana series, which also contains a few other games. We gave this package an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars: