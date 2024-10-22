Scottish movie star James McAvoy, arguably best known for his role as Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies, is currently doing the press rounds for his new psychological horror thriller 'Speak No Evil' and during a recent promo event was asked to name his favourite game.
Appearing on an episode of 'Hot Ones' Versus with Mackenzie Davis, McAvoy cited Square's legendary 1993/94 RPG Super Nintendo release Secret of Mana as his favourite game of all time. He labelled it a "cool" but "niche" game and unfortunately his co-star wasn't able to guess what it was - instead name-dropping titles like Wolfenstein 3D, Donkey Kong Country, Mortal Kombat and Zelda.
This exchange ended up getting shared on the official Mana series account on social media:
If you haven't ever had the chance to experience this game before, it's well worth a look. Although it's not available on Switch Online's Super Nintendo service, you can still access it on the Switch via the Collection of Mana series, which also contains a few other games. We gave this package an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars:
"There's no denying the fact that Secret of Mana is one of the finest console RPGs of all time, and even though it's readily available elsewhere, playing it on Switch is like wrapping yourself up in a warm and familiar blanket; it's just right somehow"