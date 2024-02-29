Remember when we highlighted the delightful efforts by @KeshiCorner in preserving Zelda history by 3D scanning a bunch of rare figures from the 1980s? Well, they're back at it again with another set of awesome figures from Bandai that would have otherwise remained lost in the relentless passage of time.

This time around, we're looking at a complete set of keshi rubber figures from Bandai based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise. These things are about as rare as they come, but thanks to KeshiCorner, they have now been preserved via 3D scanning and can be accessed via the Internet Archive.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on





I've also included a 1200dpi scan of the gachapon mount cardboard!



Download:pic.twitter.com/2l6kEn5PIP Here's Bandai's 21 piece set of Super Mario Bros. 1 keshi from 1986 that I 3D scanned, all together in a convenient .zip archive you can download in one go!I've also included a 1200dpi scan of the gachapon mount cardboard!Download: https://t.co/N0QBoCEboa February 28, 2024

Originally released in 1986, these figures are among the earliest Super Mario merchandise, having launched just one year after the debut of Super Mario Bros. for the Famicom in Japan. In addition to the figures, an original gachapon "mount" has also been scanned and preserved. This essentially acts as an advertisement for the figures themselves.

It's yet another valiant effort from KechiCorner in preserving early Nintendo history. Their YouTube channel highlights the scanning process for many different keshi figures, including the likes of Kirby, Puyo Puyo, Zelda, and of course, more Mario.