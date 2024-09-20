Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Following a release date announcement at the World Championships in August, The Pokémon Company has now released a gameplay video for its upcoming mobile title Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

This new video takes trainers through the steps of joining in on the fun. It's as simple as opening a booster pack and collecting the cards. You'll also get two free booster packs per day and as part of the experience, there are new "immersive" animated cards that transport you to the world of Pokémon.





It looks like today is a good day to share some new information with all of you!



Apart from opening packs to obtain cards, you'll also be able to receive one card from packs someone else has opened. And to top it off, there are casual battles, which have been simplified.

As previously announced, TCG Pocket is currently planned for a 30th October 2024 release, with pre-registrations on iOS and Android devices now live.