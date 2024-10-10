The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Europa (Novadust Entertainment, 11th Oct, $14.99) - In this 3D action-platformer, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers behind the mystery of a fallen civilization on the moon Europa. Use Zee’s Zephyr jetpack to glide, fly and boost across breath-taking landscapes full of lakes, meadows and mountains. Solve puzzles and navigate hidden dangers amongst the ruins as you discover the story of the last human alive.

Switch eShop - New Releases

8-Bit Adventures 2 (Critical Games, 16th Oct, $19.99) - 8-Bit Adventures 2 is everything you love about NES, SNES and PS1-era JRPGs - with all of the charm, heart and soul, but none of the inconvenience. That means an earnest, engaging storyline; relatable, easy-to-love characters; strategic turn-based battles; deep party customisation; bizarre monsters; an unforgettable soundtrack; and a large, fantastical world, traversed by Airship, and filled with people full of personality.

9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory International, 15th Oct, $49.99) - Get spirited away to an alternate reality or uncover tragic and thrilling truths in the real world, offering a unique mix of horror and romance with 8 romance options to explore.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (Aldora Games, 4th Oct, $4.90) - In this new adventure, Alice returns to Wonderland only to discover that time is out of control. Clocks stop, and the entire kingdom seems to be plunged into temporal chaos.

Andromeda Survivors (Afil Games, 9th Oct, $4.99) - Prepare yourself for an epic journey in Andromeda Survivors, a casual game with rogue-lite elements that will challenge your skills and strategy! In a universe threatened by thousands of enemies, you are the last defender of Andromeda.

Bandit Buster: Western (Eclipse Interactive, 10th Oct, $3.99) - Bandit Buster: Western is a fun and action-packed game where you play as the sheriff in a lively low-poly western town. Your mission? Take down the bandits terrorizing the city! But beware—some bandits hide behind civilians, and explosive barrels are scattered throughout the map.

Beauty and the Beast: The New Adventure (Aldora Games, 5th Oct, $4.90) - Belle and the Prince realize they have fallen under a new spell, one that binds the flow of time, trapping them in an endless loop. To break this enchantment, Belle and the Prince must embark on a journey through the castle, facing a series of tests and challenges that will take them to the oldest and most secret corners of their home.

Behold Battle (Samustai, 4th Oct, $6.99) - Behold Battle is a simple auto battler, where you see heroes and monsters fight to the death in randomly generated battles.

Big City Driver: Truck Parking Simulator (Megame, 10th Oct, $4.99) - Your task is to carefully park large trucks. Each task is a new challenge: you will need to maneuver through narrow passages, avoid obstacles and accurately park your truck in the designated area.

Bloodless (3D Realms, 10th Oct, $14.99) - Bloodless is a retro-stylish, action-adventure featuring counter-based, non-lethal combat staged in the atmospheric lands of Bakugawa. Help ronin Tomoe to confront the ghosts of her past and to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.

Casual Sports Series: Hockey (Revulo, 11th Oct, $5.99) - Step onto the ice and experience hockey like never before in Casual Sport Series: Hockey! Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the rink, this vibrant, action-packed game delivers fast, easy-to-pick-up fun that anyone can enjoy.

Cats and Seek : Osaka (Silesia Games, 10th Oct, $2.99) - A hidden object game with plenty of meowing loaves of joy to discover! Look around – up, down, left, right… Because you’ll never know where you might find a friendly cat face :3

Cats in Boxes (AGE Zero, 11th Oct, $4.99) - Explore an enchanting world of Cats in Boxes, filled with adorable cats and captivating puzzles. Each level has unique secrets and challenges. Explore and collect all the cats to complete your collection! Step into the intriguing world of cat puzzles!

Cinderella: Princess of the Magic Kingdom (Aldora Games, 7th Oct, $4.90) - The Dark Witch, an ancient enemy of the kingdom, reappears and steals the Fairy Godmother's magic wand, an artifact of immense power. To protect her kingdom and restore the balance of magic, Cinderella must embark on an adventure filled with danger and challenges. The quest tests not only her courage, but also her ability to trust in kindness and love as the true forces that can defeat darkness.

City Bus Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 15th Oct, $9.99) - Take the wheel and dive into the life of a city bus driver with City Bus Simulator. You’ll be in charge of navigating a variety of intense challenges across 4 unique modes.

Crasho Cars (Zakym, 10th Oct, $6.99) - In Crasho Cars, race through the desert while evading obstacles and police cars that crash into each other. The goal is simple: stay alive as long as you can in this high-speed, chaotic chase!

Crazy Traffic: City Parking Simulator (Megame, 10th Oct, $4.99) - Take a ride in a police service vehicle and take your driving skills to the next level, coping with various tasks in difficult conditions. The game offers many levels, each of which is full of dangerous obstacles and difficult tasks.

Crow Country (SFB Games, 16th Oct, $19.99) - A survival horror game, where you’ll test yourself against puzzles and riddles as you investigate the eerie tranquility of the abandoned theme park. Don’t be deceived by the whimsical surroundings, something is awfully wrong in Crow Country.

Dagon: Complete Edition (Feardemic, 10th Oct, $9.99) - "I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more. " Explore the unique works of H. P. Lovecraft via the interactive stories of Dagon: Complete Edition - an extraordinary collection depicting the horrors creeping beneath the waves, festering within delirious minds, and more.

Deads On The Road: Shoot Zombie Hunting 2024 (globalgamestudio, 8th Oct, $4.99) - Survive the apocalypse in "Deads on the Road: Shoot Zombie Hunting 2024" an intense action-adventure game. Navigate a post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead as you fight for survival.

Drova (Deck 13, 15th Oct, $24.99) - "Drova - Forsaken Kin" is a pixel art Action-RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology. Dive into a handcrafted open world where your choices and actions shape the environment.

EGGCONSOLE TEMPLO DEL SOL: ASTEKA II PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 10th Oct, $6.49) - This game, released in 1986 in Japan, is an adventure game and a sequel to the previous year's "Azteca. " Players embark on an adventure set in the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico, searching for the Temple of the Sun and the Sun Key. The game is divided into two parts: a field part with RPG-like controls for movement, and an adventure part where the screen switches at specific locations.

El Panadero -The Baker- (Sketchy Ceviche, 10th Oct, $7.99) - A 2D Action Arcade-like Platformer! Featuring Mexican Battling Bakers Vs Man-Eating Plant Life from OUTER SPACE. Hand drawn, animated, coded, designed, etc, etc by (mostly) one dude.

Extra Coin (CINIC Games, 8th Oct, $6.49) - They replaced the old world with a new one, a better one. As wars tore the globe apart and overpopulation pushed humanity to the brink, a lifeline emerged: The Arcade, a virtual world offering escape. In this digital utopia, everything is vibrant and shiny, everything runs smoothly. . . or so we’ve been led to believe.

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (New Blood Interactive, 10th Oct, $14.99) - What you are about to do has not been approved by the Vatican. As a young priest, struggle against demons, insane cultists, and your own weakening faith in this pixel horror game inspired by the era of classic 8-bit gaming and the "Satanic Scare" of the 1980s.

Ghost in the Pool (CASCHA GAMES, 10th Oct, $5.99) - is a short black-and-white Japanese comic-style campus horror visual novel game. This game is recreated and developed by CASCHA and JOEY. Take you to experience different campus horror tales differently.

GhostlyRyokan (Taiga, 10th Oct, $2.99) - The truth about the horror and tragedy hidden in an abandoned ryokan. You step into an abandoned ryokan where ghosts wander about, and you will discover the mystery of a terrible tragedy that occurred in the past. The ghost of a maid who once worked there still wanders the inn and drags visitors into the depths of fear.

Gold Club Nostalgia & The Cub Bundle (Untold Tales, 4th Oct, $22.99) - A ruined Earth won’t ruin your fun in this bundle! In Golf Club Nostalgia, return to a desolate Earth for a few rounds of golf The Cub is a 2D platforming adventure that continues the story of Golf Club Nostalgia.

Gym Business : Fitness Empire Simulator (404, 12th Oct, $9.99) - Embark on a journey to build your ultimate fitness empire in Gym Business: Fitness Empire Simulator. Design state-of-the-art gyms, recruit top trainers, and create innovative programs to captivate clients. Expand your business, rise through the ranks, and become a leading fitness mogul. Your path to gym greatness starts here!

Lakeview Cabin Collection (Puppet Combo, 4th Oct, $17.99) - The Lakeview Cabin Collection is an exploration of the world of cult horror movies in this action puzzler through four episodes, each with their own unique themes and features.

Marble Flow (Entity3, 5th Oct, $0.99) - A fun simple puzzle game for all ages. Rotate the track sections to create a path. Release the marbles and watch them flow. Enjoy stylish graphics in this relaxing puzzler.

Massi (Ratalaika Games, 8th Oct, $4.99) - Massi was once king of the land of Numidia, but he lost his kingdom after a terrible tragedy befell. With the help of his friends, he is determined to conquer his former lands and reclaim his throne. Strike down enemies with your sword, parry their attacks or use stealth tactics. You can also learn new skills, buy new equipment, explore different worlds, solve puzzles, and fight difficult bosses. Can you reclaim your lost kingdom?

Metamorphosis + What the Duck Bundle (Untold Tales, 4th Oct, $39.99) - Strange is the new normal in this bundle! In Metamorphosis, you are Gregor, a man who wakes up and finds he has mysteriously been transformed into a bug. Navigate a world that has become hauntingly stretched and unfamiliar.

Mimi the Cat: New Friends (Afil Games, 9th Oct, $4.99) - Join Mimi in 'Mimi the Cat: New Friends' - A Heartwarming Sokoban Puzzle Adventure! Welcome to Mimi's world! In "Mimi the Cat: New Friends," you'll embark on a charming journey with Mimi, a delightful cat who loves puzzles and making new friends.

Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic! Marching Band (Meringue Interactive, 10th Oct, $11.99) - Join Miss Rosen, a clockwork majorette escaped from her music box, as she travels the world solving mind-bending puzzles that’ll test your luggage-packing skills to the max!

Mourning Tide (Phantom, 15th Oct, $2.10) - A guilt-ridden fisherman ventures into unknown waters. Each catch reveals haunting reminders of his past sins. Unravel the mystery and seek redemption, or be consumed by the mourning tide. . .

My Big Sister: Remastered (Ratalaika Games, 11th Oct, $7.99) - STORY Meet Luzia, a sarcastic twelve-year-old with a playful sense of humor. If you believe what she says, My Big Sister is a top-down adventure game about two sisters trying to break a curse imposed upon Sombria. "My Big Sister" is a continuation of "Ashina: The Red Witch" which will showcase a lot of references between the two games.

Neva (Devolver Digital, 15th Oct, $19.99) - Experience the moving tale of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a rapidly dying world.

Nick Jr. Party Adventure (Outright Games, 11th Oct, $39.99) - You're invited on a puzzle platform adventure with lots of your favorite Nick Jr. characters! Have fun with Dora, Blue from Blue's Clues & You, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, and more friends to create one amazing celebration!

Nikoderiko: The Magical World (Knights Peak, 15th Oct, $29.99) - Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away.

Princess Jigsaw Bundle (Bigboot Studios, 4th Oct, $39.99) - Jigsaws filled with wonder and magic. They include princesses and puppies. Each game has 45 unique puzzles. Record your progress and come back later. Start with any level! Beautiful art for princesses and puppy lovers.

Refind Self: The Personality Test Game (PLAYISM, 3rd Oct, $9.99) - Games can really show someone's personality, don't you think? By way of a simple exploration-based adventure, this data-science game analyzes your actions to estimate your personality. All players approach games in varied ways, making different choices.

RPG MAKER WITH (NIS America, 11th Oct, $49.99) - RPG MAKER WITH lets you make games for and with everyone! No programming knowledge is required to make your perfect game when using RPG MAKER WITH’s robust yet easy-to-learn tools and intuitive controls. Get inspiration and motivation by playing other creators’ games for free and sharing your projects and assets online at any stage of the creation process.

Son of a Gun (Untold Tales, 10th Oct, $9.99) - Gameplay Son of a Gun is an intense action packed top down shooter full of bullets, blood and explosions. Collect and manage your guns and grenades to fight swarming bugs, gigantic robots, slimy monsters and even space ghosts.

Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride (Polygon Art, 10th Oct, $14.99) - Welcome to Stable Stories - Forest and Meadow Ride, the ultimate child-friendly riding and adventure game that sparks imagination and joy! Dive into a vibrant, cartoony open world where endless fun and exploration await.

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle (Aspyr, 3rd Oct, $29.99) - The STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ & Republic Commando™ Bundle gives you two action-packed STAR WARS™ games for one price!

Summer Tri-Peaks Solitaire (Ocean Media, 3rd Oct, $9.99) - Experience the classic card game with new beautiful animations and solve the puzzles by moving the cards into the right piles. Anyone who knows the game from their computer will love this app and even if you have never played Solitaire before, the game is very easy to learn.

Survival after War (Upscale Studio, 7th Oct, $9.99) - This game is an idle RPG for a woodcutter hero who lost his family in the war, but does not despair and helps the inhabitants to survive and rebuild the city after the war.

The Escapee (IntuitiveComputers, 12th Oct, $3.99) - You are on the run from powerful alien beings on an alien planet, having been transported there for a reason that no-one knows at the beginning. Find your way home back to Earth and solve the mystery.

Tools Up! and Ready, Steady, Ship! Bundle (Untold Tales, 4th Oct, $29.99) - Bring your best pair of work gloves for this bundle! In Tools Up!, the objective is fix, paint, move furniture and otherwise have a chaotic time! In Ready, Steady, Ship!, build the best possible conveyor belt setup on your own or hire a friend to help in 2-player couch co-op.

TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials (Outright Games, 11th Oct, $39.99) - Evil NEMESIS PRIME has stolen the Prime Relics, which bestow incredible powers on whoever possesses them. Now the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS are in an explosive race to recover the relics – the future of Cybertron is in your hands!

UFO Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves (Microids, 10th Oct, $39.99) - Get ready to experience an unforgettable adventure with Grendizer, the famous giant robot. This action/adventure game adapted from the cult animated series will immerse you in the heart of the universe of its creator, Go Nagai, and will give you the chance to pilot the most powerful robot and fight the forces of evil.

Viking City Tycoon (Tashlik, 14th Oct, $9.99) - Forge your Viking legacy in Viking City Tycoon, a strategic city-building game that challenges you to lead a Norse settlement to greatness. From humble beginnings, you’ll grow your village into a sprawling Viking stronghold, balancing resource management, trade, and conquest in the unforgiving world of the North.

Wizards Owl: Magic Delivery (SUCCESS GAMES, 11th Oct, $5.99) - Embark on a Magical Adventure with Wizard's Owl! Wizard's Owl invites you into a captivating world of wizards, owls, and a quest to save the magical realm. In this adventure, you take on the role of a determined owl working for a prestigious mail and parcel delivery service. Your aspiration is to become a personal owl for the main wizard.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!