Nintendo is no stranger to a trademark application, but its latest batch is worthy of note because of how non-gamey it is. You see, instead of bagsying the use of a particular mechanic or other software-related gimmick, Nintendo appears to be trademarking its properties for use in the food and accommodation sector (thanks for heads up, Automaton).

As reported by the Japanese news outlet ITmedia, a public bulletin from Japan's Patent Office revealed that Nintendo applied for 10 different trademarks on October 11th. All were filed under 'Class 43', which, Automaton notes, includes hotel accommodation, food, and drink.

The trademarks cover a range of Nintendo IP — Animal Crossing, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon, Smash Bros. and Pikmin — with the applications laying a claim to the game/series titles, abbreviations and logos.

The question is, what's Nintendo cooking up? In recent years, the Big N has been keen to expand its reach beyond just video games and the likes of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Super Nintendo World and the Nintendo Museum have shown that in practice. This, however, offers the potential to stretch that reach even further.

Whether it is Splatoon sweets, Smash Bros. sandwiches or a full-blown Animal Crossing hotel, these trademarks give Nintendo the chance to spread into the food and accommodation industry in a bigger way than it already has. Either that or we can expect more dining and lodging options at Super Nintendo World in the future — yeah, that seems more likely, honestly.