Earlier this year during a Nintendo Partner Showcase in June, Imagineer lifted the lid on Disney Music Parade: Encore - a Switch version of Taito's mobile rhythm title featuring 60 songs in total.

At the time it was mentioned how the Japanese release would include English language support and in an update today it's been confirmed this game will be launching across Asia on 12th December 2024 following its 21st November 2024 release in Japan.

This game can be experienced by up to four players and also includes Korean, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese language support. Here are the Disney series you can expect to hear in the game (via Gematsu). You can see the game in action below this: