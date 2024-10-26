Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella this week released his annual letter to shareholders and in the "gaming" segment, he spoke about how the company had continued to extend its content to new platforms.

He also acknowledged how Microsoft and its gaming division Xbox had recently brought multiple fan favourite titles to the Switch and PlayStation platforms:

Satya Nadella: "We brought four of our fan-favourite titles to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time, as we continue to extend our content to new platforms."

On the Switch, these titles include Pentiment and Grounded, with PS5 players also receiving Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves.

In the same segment, Nadella went on to mention how Microsoft strives to bring "great games to more people on more devices" and would continue to "innovate to offer players more ways to experience the games they love - where, when, and how they want".

Nintendo fans can expect Microsoft-owned IP like Call of Duty to eventually show up after the tech giant did a 10-year deal.

Series like Doom (and the upcoming release Doom: The Dark Ages) will also continue to be offered across multiple platforms, and Microsoft has previously said future platform exclusives would be determined on a "case-by-case basis".

According to a recent rumour, original Xbox series like Halo could still be "red lines" for Microsoft and might not be in consideration for other platforms.