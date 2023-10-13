Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, that's that, folks. After Microsoft initially announced its intention to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard on January 18th, 2022, it's only bloomin' gone and closed the deal.

The news comes after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the proposed acquisition following Microsoft's amendment to the deal, foregoing cloud rights to Activision Blizzard's portfolio and handing them over to Ubisoft.

Now that the CMA has given its approval, the deal is done.





In August, Microsoft made a concession that would see Ubisoft, instead of Microsoft, buy Activision’s cloud gaming rights.



So what does this mean for Switch owners, exactly? Well, back in 2022, Microsoft announced that it had struck a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the latter's platforms should the acquisition go through. Call of Duty was, of course, one of the biggest roadblocks for regulators and a major sticking point for the higher-ups over at Sony.

With the deal now officially closed, we can expect to see Call of Duty on a Nintendo platform at some point in the future. Probably on Nintendo's next console, though, let's be honest.

Many have also been wondering what might become of Activision Blizzard's controversial CEO Bobby Kotick in light of the acquisition. Well, in an email to all ABK employees (thanks, IGN), Kotick confirms he has been requested by Phil Spencer to remain as CEO through the end of 2023, stating "We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players".

It's not known whether this means he will step down in 2024, but the implication is perhaps there.