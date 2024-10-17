Mario & Luigi
Although the attention is on Super Mario Party Jamboree this week, next month sees the arrival of the new RPG Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

If you haven't already seen our own 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life, we think this etnry will be worth the wait and seems to take the best bits from the AlphaDream playbook:

"The wait for a new Mario and Luigi RPG has felt like a long time coming, but, from what we've seen so far, Brothership is going to be well worth the wait. We still don't know the development team behind this one — though Nintendo has confirmed that "some of the original developers" are involved — but this entry already feels like it has taken all of the best bits from the AlphaDream playbook."

As for the other critics, here's what's been said so far in the latest preview round:

RPG Site:

"Mario & Luigi: Brothership’s scope is certainly wider, and its console-bound presentation is a beauty to behold. The RPG mechanics are bigger and bolder than ever. But in all the right ways, it’s still got that smallness and coziness"

God Is A Geek:

"Fans of the series will lap this one up, I am sure. But Mario & Luigi: Brothership also has a level of challenge and deep gameplay mechanics that run far deeper than its super-bright cartoon aesthetics. It looks like being one of the best entries in the series thus far and I am excited to see what more fun I can have sailing around Concordia with two of gaming’s most beloved and enduring icons."

Mashable:

"It seems like experimentation will pay off in Brothership, which is a hallmark of any decent RPG...Between that and a simple leveling system in which you choose from a series of permanent upgrades at set level intervals, it seems like Brothership has enough customization to bolster the tactile satisfaction of the combat."

NME:

"Mario & Luigi games have always been fan-favourites, but the future looked bleak after longtime developers AlphaDream went bankrupt in 2019. Brothership has been worked on by some of the original team (though Nintendo is keeping which studio has created the game under wraps for the time being) and from what we experienced, the whole thing has been lovingly created."

Are you excited for this upcoming Mario & Luigi release? Tell us in the comments.