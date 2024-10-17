Although the attention is on Super Mario Party Jamboree this week, next month sees the arrival of the new RPG Mario & Luigi: Brothership.
If you haven't already seen our own 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life, we think this etnry will be worth the wait and seems to take the best bits from the AlphaDream playbook:
"The wait for a new Mario and Luigi RPG has felt like a long time coming, but, from what we've seen so far, Brothership is going to be well worth the wait. We still don't know the development team behind this one — though Nintendo has confirmed that "some of the original developers" are involved — but this entry already feels like it has taken all of the best bits from the AlphaDream playbook."