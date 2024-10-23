Throughout the Switch generation, first-party titles have often leaked online ahead of their official launch date. Now, following the reveal of the game's credits earlier this week, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has supposedly leaked online.

According to multiple reports, at least one person got access to an early copy of the title and has uploaded the ROM to the internet. Brothership isn't scheduled to arrive until 7th November, so there could easily be a lot of leaks related to the game's story and characters between now and then.

What we've already discovered is that this latest entry in the Mario & Luigi series is seemingly a collaboration between Nintendo and Acquire (a Japanese studio known in recent times for games like Octopath Traveler).

This latest leak follows Super Mario Party Jamboree leaking online a week ahead of its official release date.