Following a rather sizable update earlier this month, Nintendo's Switch Online battle royale racer F-Zero 99 has now received another patch.

This bumps the game up to Version 1.5.1 and includes a bunch of fixes. There's also a confirmation that certain things haven't been recorded correctly for customers running on Version 1.4.1 or before.

Last but not least, Nintendo has also fixed some "other" issues for a more pleasant experience. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 1.5.1 (Released October 15, 2024)

Fixed Issue with Display of Records within the Workshop

Fixed an issue where the display for minutes and seconds gets stuck on “59:59” when Total Playtime for CAREER within RECORDS reaches 100 hours.

Fixed an issue where results of ACE LEAGUE in RANK BY MACHINE in PRIX within RECORDS were not saved correctly.

For customers using this software from Ver. 1.4.1 or before

We have confirmed that within save data created using Ver. 1.4.1 or before, RANK BY MACHINE in ACE LEAGUE was not recorded correctly.

Therefore, for saved data from customers who have used this software since Ver. 1.4.1 or earlier, ACE LEAGUE's RANK BY MACHINE will be initialized in Ver. 1.5.1.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding.

*ACE LEAGUE's TIMES PLAYED, WINS, WEEKLY POINTS and WEEKLY RANK will be retained.

*For customers who have achieved first place in ACE LEAGUE, there may be a discrepancy between WINS and RANK BY MACHINE.

Other Fixes

Fixed other issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Again, this update follows on from a much larger one earlier this month which added five new tracks, Satellaview content and much more. A datamine has also suggested even more exciting content could be on the way to F-Zero 99!