Well folks, Disney Dreamlight Valley's 'Showcase Stream' has been and gone, and we now have a much better idea of what's coming our way in the next few months.

We'll start with the biggie: The Storybook Vale. This is Gameloft's new chapter in the DDV paid expansion pass after 'A Rift in Time' wrapped up earlier this year and it looks pretty beefy. Launching on 20th November, this one will see you whisked away to the magical land of The Vale, only to find it ripped apart by Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent and Hercules' Hades.

It'll be up to you to piece this land back together with the help of your new Royal Net and a couple of fresh faces — Brave's Merida and Tangled's Flynn. This probably won't be another Disney problem solved by the power of friendship... but we also wouldn't completely write it off.

The Showcase also revealed a lot to look forward to on the free side of things. The Nightmare Before Christmas' Sally will enter the Valley as a part of the game's next free update on 4th December, all-new floating islands will give you even more floor space to make your own and (the most exciting addition of all) 16-degree rotation will make sure that all your decorations are at the perfect angle.

Naturally, Gameloft also took the time to showcase the new free/paid roadmaps for the months ahead. While those with the Expansion Pass will have to wait until next summer for another slice of paid action, the freebies appear to be coming thick and fast, with Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan crossovers all lined up.

You'll find the full Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Showcase Stream down below, or you can find a complete rundown in written form on the game's website if you'd prefer.

What are you the most excited to see arrive in the Valley? Let us know in the comments.