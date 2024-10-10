Those in the market for a fresh addition to their Game Boy Color library might want to check out Sofia the Witch: Curse of the Monster Moon — a brand-new puzzler from developer Jake Macher and published by Bitmap Soft.

This one looks really rather sweet. You play as Sofia, a witch (obviously) who sets out on a platforming mission to save her friends from the clutches of a lunar curse. Despite there only being four central worlds, there are six different endings to unlock and a host of hidden bosses, minigames and secret areas — a little something to take your time over, perhaps.

And yes, this is a physical Game Boy Color release. The standard cartridge is currently available to pre-order from the Bitmap Soft website for £50 (or your regional equivalent), but those after a little more merch can also check out the Limited Collector's Edition for £99.99.

This bumper bundle includes a special edition boxed copy of the game, an art book, trading cards, a pin badge, an acrylic standee and more, all bundled up in a spell book Collector's Edition box. Nice.

Pre-orders for the beefier edition will open on 24th October and will be available for six weeks (or until 100 copies have sold). Shipping is anticipated a couple of months after the pre-order window ends, giving you plenty of time to clear some shelf space for all that merch.

It might be a little on the pricy side, but new GBC games don't come about all that often, so those looking to complete Bitmap's ever-growing collection will want to keep an eye out.