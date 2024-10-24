Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

We're living in the age of surprising platforming mascots making a return, and Croc — one of the lost icons of the PlayStation era — is the next returning star from that era. Yep, Croc: The Legend of Gobbos is getting a remaster, and it's been confirmed for all platforms, including Switch.

What's more, the original developer, Argonaut Games — yes, that Argonaut, the one that worked on Star Fox and the Super FX chip — is the studio behind the remaster.

The remaster was actually announced back in August, but platforms have only been confirmed today. We also don't have a release date yet, but the official announcement trailer does tease "coming soon", so perhaps it'll squeak its way into 2024.

As well as looking fantastic with new HD visuals, Croc: The Legend of Gobbos will also come with updated modern controls (those who want those tank controls, fear not — you'll be able to turn them on if you want), as well as the brand new Crocipedia, which acts as a digital museum chronicling the game's development, including lost assets, design documents, animations, beta music tracks, and interviews.

In a statement sent to the press, Argonaut Games founder Jez San said that "The Croc remaster aims to reignite the imaginations of players", and that the reunited team at Argonaut has "dedicated ourselves to bringing this remaster to as wide an audience as possible".

Croc debuted on the PlayStation back in 1997, with ports to both the Sega Saturn and PC following shortly after. It's one of Argonauts most successful games, selling over 3 million copies, spawning a sequel and Game Boy Color versions of both games.

Given Argonaut's close relationship with Nintendo in the '80s and '90s, it's no surprise that the game was heavily influenced by the Big N itself, particularly Yoshi. Our friends over at Time Extension had a chance to speak to Nic Cusworth, lead designer on the PS1 version of Croc, which is well worth a read.

Did you play Croc back on the PlayStation? Are you excited to see the return of this beloved platformer? Jump down to the comments and let us know.