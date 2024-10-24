We feel a little queasy thinking about Christmas with Halloween still around the corner, but that hasn't stopped The Pokémon Company from dropping its new festive range of merch to get us all in the mood.

The all-new Holiday 2024 collection is now available via The Pokémon Center website, with tree ornaments, festive jumpers and table decorations all getting a Pocket Monster spin. You'll have to head over to the online store to see the range in full (as you might expect, it's rather large), but we'll do our best to highlight some of our favourites here so you have an idea of what to expect.

On the clothing side of things, the 2024 collection includes festive Wooloo and Arcanine jumpers, an adorable Oddish beanie and a particularly fetching hoodie collection (with seasonal cardigans, gloves, slipper socks and more coming soon).

It's much the same in the world of decorations. A Pikachu snowglobe caught our eye and we'd be lying if we said that we weren't at least a little in love with the idea of a Snorlax stocking.

And if all of that isn't enough to convince any houseguests that you are the Pokémon fan, then there's also the themed mug and plate, blanket, cushion cases, coasters, tea towels and tumblers to really hammer it home. A little too much? Maybe...

The Pokémon Company has teased that even more goodies are coming soon, including a range of Christmas plushies, so keep an eye out over the next few weeks for that. At least, maybe wait until Halloween's out of the way, eh?