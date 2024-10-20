Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

If you've played the Cat Quest games or are looking at getting into them, you might be interested to know there's a physical Switch collection on the way. Developer 'The Gentlebros' originally announced this news in September.

Like the digital version, the hard copy of Cat Quest: The Fur-tastic Trilogy includes Cat Quest, Cat Quest II as well as Cat Quest III on one game cartridge. In addition to this, the hard copy also includes an exclusive vinyl sticker and a digital art book.

Here's the official description (via Nintendo):

"Cat Quest: The Fur-tastic Trilogy contains three meow-nificent catventures in the Cat Quest Universe: Cat Quest, Cat Quest II, and Cat Quest III! "Cat Quest's loot-fuelled cat-venture is as beautifully crafted, as its combat and magic are ultra-satisfying. Universally adored by critics - it'll have you purring for joy! Leap into a grand adventure in purrsuit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister! Explore Felingard's huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests."

This physical version is already available on sites like Amazon for pre-order and is scheduled to release this month according to the same listings. The digital Switch eShop version of Cat Quest: The Fur-tastic Trilogy is priced at $39.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and is available now.

Cat Quest III made its debut on the Switch in August of this year. We awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.