We had a sublime time with Castlevania Dominus Collection when it shadow-dropped onto Switch back in August and now Konami has released a new patch to make things that bit better.

The latest update is a small one, we'll admit, but there are some nice tweaks here all the same. The most notable addition this time around is a new helping of Order of Ecclesia artwork in the Gallery Mode, though the ver. 1.0.1 patch also reproduces some of Portrait of Ruin's minor glitches (for some OG exploits) and fixes a bug in Dawn of Sorrow.

The patch notes were originally shared on the official Konami website and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Castlevania Dominus Collection Ver. 1.0.1 (15th Oct 2024)

Added new art from Order of Ecclesia in the Gallery Mode.

In Dawn of Sorrow, fixed a bug that would make the behavior of some bosses incorrect in Julius Mode .

In Portrait of Ruin, reproduced some of the original minor glitches that were used by the community to create exploits ("it's not a bug, it's a feature").

In the Steam version, you can now save the screen mode preferences (Window Mode / Full Screen Mode).

In the Steam version, you can choose between Window Mode and Full Screen Mode directly from the Pause Menu.

Fixed other bugs and improved stability.

In our 9/10 review, we called the Dominus Collection "quite possibly the best compilation that Konami and M2 have produced to date," praising just about everything it had to offer.