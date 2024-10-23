Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

With the Resident Evil franchise rapidly approaching its 30th anniversary in 2026, chances are you've gotten pretty familiar with Capcom's survival horror series by now. If somehow you've not, a newly released trailer titled 'Ode to Horror: A Celebration of Resident Evil' will at least provide an abstract snapshot of what kind of experience you're in for should you decide to dive in.

In addition to this, Capcom has also provided some heavy discounts to the series on Nintendo Switch, knocking up to 75% off both mainline and spin-off entries (including a few cloud versions, which we'll make clear in the list below).

If you're keen on trying out the series but aren't quite sure which to purchase first, you might want to check out our list of the very best Resident Evil games on Nintendo systems. Of course, another solid route would be to approach the series in chronogical order; through a mixture of original titles and remakes, you can experience the entire mainline series on Switch from Resident Evil 0 all the way through to Resident Evil: Village.

So, let's enter the survival horror and see what's on offer...

