Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night didn't arrive in the best state on the Switch, but it's been continually updated with new content, features and fixes. The next one has now been announced for "all platforms" and will be arriving early next week.

This update will include bug fixes addressing a store soft lock issue, classic mode slow loads and a fix for the Switch-specific Glacial Tomb crash. Here's the full message, courtesy of the Bloodstained social media account:

"Update 1.6 on all platforms arrives Oct 22 - 3pm UTC / 4pm BST / 5pm CET / 8am PDT / 11pm HKT / 12:01am JST (next day) This update fixes bugs including: Store soft lock, Classic Mode slow loads and the Nintendo Switch Glacial Tomb crash. Thanks for playing!"





This news follows an update earlier this month about director Shūtarō Īda stepping down from development on the Bloodstained sequel due to health issues.