Rejoice, Alien: Isolation fans, for a sequel to the modern survival horror classic is officially in early development.

The news comes via creative director Alistair Hope on social media who, in a post commemorating the first game's 10th anniversary, announced that the team has "heard your distress calls loud and clear" and that a sequel is on the way.

"It's hard to believe that it has been 10 years since we embarked on our journey with the release of ALIEN: ISOLATION™. When we started developing ALIEN: ISOLATION, we had one guiding principle: to create a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the ALIEN™ franchise - a new story capturing the atmosphere and terror of the original 1979 movie masterpiece. "It's been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world. Your boundless enthusiasm, excitement, screams (!) and steely courage in the face of cinema's greatest killer, have been profoundly rewarding.

"Whether you're a nightmare mode veteran or stepping into Amanda Ripley's shoes for that thrilling first attempt (good luck!), we wanted to express our deep gratitude. It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years is extraordinary. "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear. Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to ALIEN: ISOLATION is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Naturally, we suspect that an Alien: Isolation sequel will boast significantly improved visuals over the first game, so we're not expecting this one to land on the Nintendo Switch. A 'Switch 2' release could be on the cards, however, though it seems likely that we'll be in for a bit of a long wait before Creative Assembly reveal further details on the project.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Sega has also collaborated with Lofi Girl to release an hour-long musical experience to enjoy. You can check this out in the video below.